Empire Producers Expo Update

Country Folks Grower and Lee Trade Shows have been the trade show partner for the Empire State Producers Expo for over 15 years. We have enjoyed our tenure with the many exhibitors and seeing the show grow in size and variety. Unfortunately, at this time we are no longer working for the trades show or association.

You can find more information on the upcoming show at https://nysvga.org or you can contact them at-

Email- nysvegetablegrowers@gmail.com

Phone 585-993-3951

NYSVGA

8351 Lewiston Road #3-304

Batavia, NY 14020

Those who had rolled over your booth contract and deposit, the New York State Vegetable Growers Association will be in contact with you to work out the details.

Lee Newspapers and Lee Trade shows, we continue to reach farmers and marketers with our publications, newsletters and trade shows. Ask us about-

Country Folks Grower– Monthly regional for all segments of commercial horticulture

Country Folks -Weekly newspaper for general agriculture

Empire Farm Days-Summer Farm Show in Pompey NY

Keystone Farm Show– Winter Farm Show in York PA

Virginia Farm Show– Winter Farm Show in Fishersville VA

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach to me or your sales representative.

Sincerely,

Dan Wren

518-673-0117

Dwren@leepub.com