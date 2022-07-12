Empire Farm Days welcome back Gus the Braham as well as new exhibitors

Gus the Brahman is a saddle-broke American Brahman steer. He’s owned by Dan and Charlene Welsh of Palmerton, PA. They take him to events to help promote not only the Brahman breed but agriculture as a whole. People of all ages can sit in the saddle and have their pictures taken (for a small fee).

Gus’s “picture pen” was custom built by Frisbie Welding LLC. Stop by their booth on Aug. 3 and get your pictures with Gus.

As for what’s new – one of Empire Farm Days’ new exhibitors will be showcasing an electric skid steer. FirstGreen Industries (at firstgreenindustries.com) is being brought by Northeast Equipment Connections. Come see what electric farm equipment can do!

Speaking of alternative energy, if you’re interested, stop by and visit with Ducted Wind Products (ductedwind.com). Their focus is providing the lowest cost per kWh in the small turbine market, reducing the time for ROI on your investment versus conventional open rotor wind turbines.

Another new piece of equipment to check out is the compact articulated loader from Hummerbee (hummerbee.com). Small but mighty, this loader is a great skid steer alternative.

Overall, there will be more than 350 exhibitors on hand for the largest outdoor summer farm show in New York. There is something for any farmer, rural landowner and homesteader at Empire Farm Days.

Empire Farm Days will be taking place Aug. 2 – 4 at Palladino Farms in Pompey, NY. Those that wish to reserve space should contact Lee Trade Shows soon as possible. Contact Ken Maring, trade show manager, at 800.215.5586 or kmaring@leepub.com or Bruce Button at 518.673.0104 or bbutton@leepub.com.

The show is produced by Country Folks newspaper, Country Folks Grower Magazine and Country Culture. See news and updates on EmpireFarmDays.com or the show’s Facebook or Instagram pages.