Empire Farm Days planning continues

As announced in January, Lee Newspapers Inc., publishers of Country Folks, Country Folks Grower and Country Editor, is now responsible for hosting Empire Farm Days (EFD). The show is still scheduled to take place at Rodman Lott & Son Farms in Seneca Falls, NY, July 29 – 31.

Ken Maring, trade show manager, said, “Response to our purchasing the show has been unbelievable. With the combination of the ramped up sales effort and promotion we will return the show to its past glory.”

Fortunately, Lee Newspapers has a surfeit of experience when it comes to organizing trade shows. The company has been hosting them for more than 30 years, beginning with the Hard Hat Expo, designed for those using construction equipment and services.

In addition to Hard Hat Expo, the Trade Show Division of Lee Newspapers also hosts the Keystone Farm Show, the Virginia Farm Show and manages the Empire State Producers Expo.

EFD features hundreds of ag exhibitors, live demonstrations and seminars. There is something for all types of farmers, whether they run small or large operations.

Lee Newspapers is focused on expanding the exhibitor base as well. Country Folks Sales Manager Ian Hitchener said, “We are seeing returning exhibitors and new exhibitors as well as current exhibitors that are increasing their space. We hit the streets hard this winter at a lot of events and talked to potential exhibitors that may not have been ever asked about exhibiting at the show.”

Bruce Button, general manager and vice president of Lee Newspapers, said, “It’s an exciting and challenging prospect for us. We are bringing together every targeted marketing effort to make the show a dynamic showcase.”

Founded in 1965, Lee Newspapers publishes targeted trade publications for the agricultural, heavy construction, aggregate, commercial horticulture and solid waste industries. Their ag trade shows have seen steady growth year over year, both in exhibitor numbers and attendance.

For more information visit www.LeePub.com or call 800.836.2888.