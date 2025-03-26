East Region conservationists receive positive praise

NORWICH, NY – “The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation,” said the Dalai Lama.

After the last few weeks, it seems like praise for the soil soldiers might take the edge off the air of frustration. It certainly couldn’t hurt.

For those who farm and graze in New York and the Northeast, most know USDA-NRCS’s New York Animal Science and State Grazing Specialist Karen Hoffman because she’s been in the field for over 25 years. Her storied work was noticed at the national level as she was awarded the National Pastureland Conservationist of the Year.

The award is given each year to recognize NRCS employees who have shown outstanding service to the NRCS, to their clients and to science through development and implementation of sound technology transfer on grazing land resources.

As a graduate of Cornell and Penn State, Hoffman has written numerous articles for various publications such as Cornell Extension’s Ag Informer, On Pasture, e-Organic and Cornell Small Farms Quarterly. She co-authored “Prescribed Grazing and Feeding Management for Lactating Dairy Cows,” “Transitioning to Organic Dairy Self-Assessment Workbook” and “The Organic Dairy Handbook” and has trained hundreds of NRCS personnel, conservation district staff and partner employees in prescribed grazing planning over the past several decades.

Hoffman is also a member of the Northeast Pasture Consortium and has assisted with the New York Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative (GLCI) to promote grazing management practices to improve soil and pasture health while working on her own livestock operation, Peaceful by Nature Farm, a grass-fed lamb and beef operation in Chenango County.

At the 2025 American Forage & Grassland Council Conference in Kissimmee, FL, recognition was also bestowed on NRCS agronomist, grazing specialist and soil health guru Steve Woodruff (now retired) for his incredible 41 years of service to farmers.

The Merit Award was presented to Woodruff for his superior contributions in all phases of forage and grassland agriculture. Recipients have earned recognition among their colleagues for work and productivity in forage or grassland agriculture in research, teaching, Extension, production or industrial development.

Woodruff was raised on a small row crop and beef cattle farm in northwest North Carolina. After attending North Carolina State University and receiving a bachelor’s in agronomy in 1983, he began a career with the NRCS. He has worked as a soil conservationist, district conservationist and state agronomist as well as being part of NRCS’s East National Technology Service Center team and the national NRCS Soil Health Team located in North Carolina.

Known for his sense of humor, quick wit and wry smile, his practical, hands-on style is appreciated by all who meet “Mr. Rainfall Simulator.”

by Troy Bishopp, NatGLC East