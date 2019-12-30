Delilah does it again

Cutting Edge T Delilah, owned by Ken Main and Kenny Jo Manion of Copake, NY, made history for a second year in a row on Saturday, Oct. 5, becoming only the second Brown Swiss to ever claim back-to-back World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion titles. Taking the title of Reserve Supreme Champion of World Dairy Expo is Grand Champion of the International Ayrshire Show, De La Plaine Bingo Stinger, owned by Blue-Spruce Farm of Bridport, VT.

Milksource Thunder-Red-ET, owned by Molly Olstad and Tristan Ostrom of Stoughton, WI, was named the Supreme Champion of the Heifer Show at WDE after claiming the Junior Champion title during Friday’s International Red & White Show. The Reserve Supreme Champion of the Heifer Show was Windcroft Drman Irreplaceable, owned by Westcoast Holsteins of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada.

Companies sponsoring the awards presented to Expo’s Supreme Champions include: Agpro, Inc., Arethusa Farm, BouMatic, E-Zee Milking Equipment, LLC, GHD, Golden Calf Company, International Protein Sires, Joe and Patti Schluter, and Trans Ova Genetics.

