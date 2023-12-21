Delaware Farm Bureau Photo Contest winners announced

A young girl with pink rain boots and a blue, floral dress stands on a gate watching cows in the pasture at sunset with chicken houses, hay bales and forestry in the background.

This photo was the picturesque agricultural landscape captured by Alyssa Cowan, earning first place in the Delaware Farm Bureau Promotion & Education Committee’s annual photo contest.

Cowan joins a host of other talented amateur photographers who earned awards through the program and were honored for their accomplishments at the DEFB Annual Banquet on Dec. 9 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.

Other winning images included livestock, farming equipment, patriotic scenes and other agricultural topics.

The photo contest opened in May this year and ran through Oct. 31. All photo contest winners received a certificate and winning entries will be displayed at the DEFB state office in Camden and the Delaware Agriculture Museum in Dover.

Top awardees include:

Honorable mentions include Kristen Kemp, Amanda Strouse, Dennis Wimer III, Jennifer Carlson, Laura Larimore and Robert Willoughby Jr.

The 2024 contest will begin in May. For more information or to get involved with the Promotion & Education Committee, visit defb.org or call the state office at 302.697.3183.