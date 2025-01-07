The highly anticipated 2025 Cultivate + Craft Value-Added Agriculture Summit is set to take place Jan. 16 in Silver Spring, MD, bringing together a dynamic community of agricultural entrepreneurs, industry leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing Maryland’s agricultural economy.

With the theme of “Innovation and Growth in Value-Added Agriculture,” the summit is a must-attend event for anyone seeking to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of agriculture. Farmers and small business owners will have the opportunity to gain actionable insights, connect with experts and discover new strategies to enhance their businesses and meet growing consumer demand for local, sustainable products.

Empowering Agricultural Entrepreneurs

Value-added agriculture – the process of transforming raw agricultural products into high-value goods such as artisanal cheeses, packaged foods and natural wellness products – is an essential driver of Maryland’s rural and local economies. The Cultivate + Craft Summit offers an unparalleled platform for entrepreneurs to:

Gain expert insights – Learn from industry leaders during sessions on scaling agri-businesses, leveraging marketing and social media and understanding the role of food and agriculture in community health

Tackle challenges head-on – Through the innovative Curbside Consulting program, participants can meet one-on-one with business consultants to address their specific challenges and opportunities

Build connections – Network with like-minded entrepreneurs, producers and experts committed to advancing Maryland’s ag economy through collaboration and innovation

Driving Growth & Innovation in Maryland Agriculture

Maryland’s agriculture sector contributes over $8 billion annually to the state’s economy. As the value-added ag industry continues to grow, the summit aims to provide attendees with the tools and resources they need to maximize their potential and create lasting economic and social impact.

“We believe in the power of innovation and community to transform Maryland’s agricultural industry,” said Kelly Dudeck, principal at Cultivate + Craft. “This summit is designed to inspire and equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and connections to grow their businesses while supporting the local economy.”

Event highlights include:

Keynote presentations from industry pioneers on the forefront of agri-innovation

Interactive sessions covering topics like marketing, scaling operations and food as medicine

A fast-paced showcase of creative and impactful value-added agriculture success stories

Exclusive networking opportunities – engage with peers, potential collaborators and Maryland’s ag leaders.

Entrepreneurs, producers and advocates are invited to join the conversation and shape the future of Maryland’s agriculture. Register now at https://cultivateandcraft.com/services/cc-summit/.

Together, let’s cultivate innovation, foster sustainability and build a thriving agricultural community for Maryland and beyond.