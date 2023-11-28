Happy four days after Thanksgiving (which is when most subscribers are reading my column). Let’s mentally return to the first Thanksgiving Day – celebrated, according to New England historians, on Sept. 29, 1621.

Edward Winslow, the Plymouth Pilgrim community’s first historian, recorded that Squanto, the local Native American survival liaison specialist, told the settlers, “Except they got fish and set with it [corn seed] in these old grounds it would come to nothing.”

Further quoting Winslow: “Squanto showed them that in the middle of April they should have store enough [of fish], come up the brook by which they began to build, and taught them how to take it, and where to get other provisions necessary for them. All of which they found true by trial and experience.” (Squanto’s un-anglicized name was Tisquantum, and he belonged to the Wampanoag tribe.)

Winslow made the same point about the value of Indian cultivation methods in a letter to England at the end of the year (in the spelling of the day): “We set the last Spring some twentie Acres of Indian Corne, and sowed some six Acres of Barly and Pease; and according to the manner of the Indians, we manured our ground with Herings, or rather Shadds, which we have in great abundance, and take with great ease at our doores. Our Corn did prove well, & God be praysed, we had a good increase of Indian-Corne, and our Barly indifferent good, but our Pease were not worth the gathering, for we feared they were too late sowne.”

Most Native Americans, living not so near the ocean, built up soil fertility with something besides dead fish. Their agriculture was based on a practice referred to as the “Three Sisters.” Quite a distance west of the Wampanoag tribe, we learn that the Iroquois Nation called corn, bean and squash the “three sisters” because they nurture each other like family when planted together. These traditional farmers placed corn in small hills, planting beans around them and interspersing squash throughout the field. The Iroquois agricultural system was based on the hill-planting method.

Iroquois women, who were responsible for farming, placed several kernels of corn in a hole. As the small seedlings began to grow, the farmers returned periodically to mound the soil around the young plants, ultimately creating a hill one foot high and two feet wide. The hills were arranged in rows about one step apart. Iroquois women mixed their crops using a system called interplanting. Two or three weeks after the corn was planted, the women returned to plant bean seeds in the same hills. The beans contributed nitrogen to the soil and the cornstalks served as bean poles. Between the rows, the farmers planted a low-growing crop, like squash or pumpkin, the leaves of which shading the ground, preserving moisture and inhibiting weed growth.

Corn was moved north from Mesoamerica (modern day Central America and Mexico), where it was first domesticated. The first ears of corn, descended from a wild grass called teosinte, were tiny. Over centuries, the Native Americans developed larger varieties of corn that could sustain them. Some of these varieties ultimately made it up to Wampanoag turf (and thus Massachusetts).

Fast forward exactly four centuries to where Certified Crop Advisor Tom Kilcer comments on Winslow’s “old grounds that would come to nothing.” In that mindset, check out his November 2021 newsletter at advancedagsys.com, titled “Dealing with High Fertilizer Cost.” As Kilcer deals with the “oldness” of a soil, let me quote his wisdom: “Thus, the first step is that if you do not have a soil test on every field you buy fertilizer for in the past two years, you are guessing the nutrients needed in the field. It is like driving through the field in a pickup truck and throwing money out the window. We sample forage for the cows frequently to optimize economic return. Why is it so difficult to do that for your fields? October through freeze-up … is usually a slow time for fieldwork and so you can get it done in time for winter fertilizer orders.”

According to Kilcer, once you get the soil test results you can prioritize fields by nutrient content. Those with high fertilizer nutrient levels can get by with a minimum starter. If phosphorus and potassium are high, Kilcer has consulted with farms very successfully adding a mere 30 lbs. of nitrogen as their corn starter, without applying any phosphorus or potassium; levels of those two nutrients tested high, so there is no return to adding more. They had excellent yields. He stresses that we can’t afford any more beyond simply applying one starter over everything.

Quoting Kilcer again: “This is the second step that you can take to relieve some of the fertilizer price hike. Fertilizer prices are going up – are you getting all the use of nutrients that you paid for? No, we are not talking about fertilizer suppliers short-changing you. We are talking about you short-changing your crops. The biggest regulator of the return on your fertilizer investment is raising the pH to above 6.2 for corn or 7.0 for legumes. This is where fertilizer is most available, and the plant growth can make the most use of it. As the pH drops, fertilizer efficiency drops 30% – 50% – particularly phosphorus, in producing crop yield – spending more, getting less. Correct soil pH is a basic management principle for any manager who has any desire to run a profitable farm.”

Kilcer’s newsletter’s motto reads “It is the crops that feed the cows that make the milk which creates the money.” And soil fertility makes those crops.