Country Folks joins nationwide observance of National Rural Health Day on Nov. 21

Country Folks is proud to join communities across America in celebration of National Rural Health Day (NRHD) on Nov. 21. The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) and rural-focused organizations throughout the U.S. set aside the third Thursday of November to recognize NRHD.

This annual event is an opportunity to celebrate the “Power of Rural” and honor the individuals and organizations dedicated to addressing the unique healthcare needs of nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

“It is critically important that we ensure all rural women, men and children have the opportunity to be healthy and have access to affordable, quality healthcare regardless of where they call home,” noted Country Folks Editor-in-Chief Courtney Llewellyn. “We are proud to recognize the incredible work of health professionals and volunteers in our farming communities on National Rural Health Day and throughout the year.”

In addition to regular medical check-ups and visits to specialists, Llewellyn stresses the importance of focusing on mental health as well. According to the CDC, in the past two decades, suicide rates have been consistently higher in rural America than in urban America. Between 2000 and 2020, suicide rates increased 46% in non-metro areas compared to 27.3% in metro areas.

“I have lost family and friends to suicide, and I understand how alone you can feel when your network is sparse and spread far apart,” Llewellyn said. “This Rural Health Day, I encourage you to be honest with how you’re feeling and ask for help if you need it.”

Additional information about National Rural Health Day, including resources and tools, can be found at PowerofRural.org.