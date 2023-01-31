Country Folks contributor part of ‘Photo Beat, Past and Present: Moving Forward in Time, Capturing of the Moment’

For the past 24 years, Joe R. Parzych of Greenfield, MA, has been a freelance photojournalist for local newspapers, national magazines and trade journals. Joe’s unique photographic storytelling provides an autistic perspective to everyday objects that people overlook.

Joe started as an apprentice to his grandfather, Joseph A. Parzych of Gill, MA, a retired self-employed heavy equipment operator, contractor and excavator as well as a freelance writer, photographer and author who had written for many publications, including Country Folks.

Joe’s passion for local history and community has fueled his work in journalism since the days of dark room film photography.

This exhibit at Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls, MA, begins a series of programming and exhibits related to the Smithsonian’s exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” Both the photo exhibit and the artist reception are being promoted as part of the exhibits and events related to the Smithsonian exhibit that is coming to the Great Hall Feb. 5 – March 18.

Joe’s photographs will also be on display at the Montague Center Library from Feb. 6 – March 6.