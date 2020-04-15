Coronavirus website expands, adding farmer resources, podcasts to NMPF page

The National Milk Producers Federation’s coronavirus webpage is expanding further, adding a farmer handbook to address dairy production needs and launching a podcast series featuring experts discussing crucial issues faced by dairy farmers and the broader industry as they work to feed the U.S. and the world.

“Dairy farmers are working hard to provide consumers a safe and abundant supply of milk, and they critically need resources to help them manage in a fast-changing environment. To assist them, we’re working our hardest to keep up with those needs,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “This COVID-19 resource, www.nmpf.org/coronavirus, is a valuable tool both for farmers to manage their operations and for the broader industry and consumer community to understand what’s happening in dairy and respond appropriately.”

The handbook, drafted by members of the National Dairy FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) program, addresses topics from preventing coronavirus transmission in the workplace to proper workforce management in a pandemic. It’s part of a wide range of resources on the site, which first launched March 6 and since then has continually added content that aids aid the dairy community from farm to consumer as the coronavirus crisis has deepened, including links to key government documents and information for processors.

The podcast series started recently with NMPF staff scientist Jamie Jonker discussing how dairy farms are adding coronavirus-related safety measures. Another interview featured Clay Detlefsen, senior vice president for environmental and regulatory affairs, explaining a private-sector/government collaboration effort he’s leading that’s helping fix supply-chain issues as they arise.

Future podcasts will address animal care, the dairy economy, and dairy’s evolving response to coronavirus, among other topics. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play.