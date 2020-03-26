Coronavirus statement

Because of our dedication to our customers and readers, Country Folks will continue to be delivered weekly during this time of uncertainty. Providing you with news to help you make educated decisions that can affect your farms, agricultural associations and businesses is our top priority.

As the U.S. continues to deal with the coronavirus, we ask that you keep us informed about what your organizations are doing, and what you’re doing on your land and in your companies. Staying connected within the agricultural industry is imperative to help us deal with this pandemic.

Country Folks is here with you and for you, just as we always have been.