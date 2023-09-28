Country Folks Farm Progress Show sees a successful launch

MOHAWK, NY – Continuing a local tradition, the Country Folks Farm Progress Show hosted a successful event on Sept. 15 and 16 – a strong partnership between local Amish vendors and regional equipment dealers and ag businesses. The local Amish community helmed the food offerings, with proceeds going toward the soon-to-open Anabaptist Wellness Center. A small animal auction drew a large crowd on Saturday.

The auction saw a variety of livestock.

Show Manager Fred Mang shared, “I am very happy with how the show came ‘out of the box’ – with this being our first year producing this show, we feel very successful in light of what we were able to build for the farming community over the last couple of months. With a full year to plan, we can expand upon our efforts. We are looking to double the number of exhibitors and attendees next year and we also look forward to expanding some of the show’s amenities as well. We want to make sure there is something for the entire family.

Ivan Stoltzfus demonstrates how easy it is to use a Montana Post Driver.

“The Country Folks Farm and Home Show will be the new name moving forward,” Mang continued. “By calling it a farm and home show, we will continue with the farm-based roots of the event, highlighting Mohawk Valley agriculture. Adding the home show element reaches out to a crucial crossover element.”

Bruce Shellinger and Daniel De Buhr with Advanced Green Energy Solutions have environmentally conscious systems for handling livestock waste on your farm.

Paris Reidhead (right), columnist for Country Folks, was available to talk with attendees about soil testing.

Jeremy Witmer of Center State Ag goes over the benefits of the Valmetal lagoon pump.

A MightyOx wood splitter demonstration made quick work of some firewood.

Ted Sponable and Mike Jenkins with Steel Sales Inc. are experts in steel, aluminum and stainless steel fabrication.

The Hill Electric Supply Company booth with busy as attendees learned how they could get low cost LED lights for their farms.

Ruth McDonald with Fellowship of Christian Farmers shows attendees the Colors of Christ.

The Country Folks team was on hand to welcome attendees.

Photos by Joan Kark-Wren, Becky Veldman and Andy Haman