Country Folks Farm Progress Show sees a successful launch

MOHAWK, NY – Continuing a local tradition, the Country Folks Farm Progress Show hosted a successful event on Sept. 15 and 16 – a strong partnership between local Amish vendors and regional equipment dealers and ag businesses. The local Amish community helmed the food offerings, with proceeds going toward the soon-to-open Anabaptist Wellness Center. A small animal auction drew a large crowd on Saturday.

Show Manager Fred Mang shared, “I am very happy with how the show came ‘out of the box’ – with this being our first year producing this show, we feel very successful in light of what we were able to build for the farming community over the last couple of months. With a full year to plan, we can expand upon our efforts. We are looking to double the number of exhibitors and attendees next year and we also look forward to expanding some of the show’s amenities as well. We want to make sure there is something for the entire family.

“The Country Folks Farm and Home Show will be the new name moving forward,” Mang continued. “By calling it a farm and home show, we will continue with the farm-based roots of the event, highlighting Mohawk Valley agriculture. Adding the home show element reaches out to a crucial crossover element.”

Photos by Joan Kark-Wren, Becky Veldman and Andy Haman