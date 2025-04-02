Contingency planning can stave off chaos

As highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has proven, anything can happen to your cattle herds at any time. That’s why contingency planning – preparing an operation to be ready to respond effectively in the event of an emergency – is crucial.

Specifically discussing a Secure Beef Supply Plan at this year’s CattleCon was Danelle Bickett-Weddle, DVM. Her major concern is foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which she said in two-thirds of the world is a “don’t look, don’t see” problem – even though “it is the most given vaccine in the world and I’ve never given one as a vet.”

The good news: FMD only affects animals with cloven hooves. The really bad news: It is world trade-limiting.

A secure beef supply plan is contingency planning, enhanced biosecurity, disease monitoring and movement permits, according to Bickett-Weddle. “At the end of the day, the goal is continuity of business,” she added.

In the U.S., the control methods for FMD at the producer level include enhanced biosecurity, contact tracing (good recordkeeping) and disease monitoring. State and federal methods include stamping out the disease (through any means necessary); stopping movement; testing; and emergency vaccinations.

Although at this point stressing the importance of biosecurity may feel like listening to a broken record, it bears repeating. Bickett-Weddle’s enhanced biosecurity self-assessment checklist includes having a farm biosecurity manager with a written plan; leading employee training; protecting the feedlot/herd; making sure vehicles and equipment are sanitized; carefully recording animal and product movement; disposing of carcasses properly; having a plan for manure management; controlling rodent, wildlife and other animals as best you can; and protecting your herd’s feed.

“Train people and keep supplies on hand,” Bickett-Weddle advised. She noted that you probably already have a lot of biosecurity items around your farm.

Another important step to take is to build a premises map. In the event disease is found, either on your farm or a neighbor’s, authorities will want to know exactly where animal and human traffic moves or is limited to. You can build one of these maps using resources on securebeef.org and the Beef Quality Assurance website, bqa.org.

If you’d like guidance on where to start or what steps to take next, there are secure food supply plans available for several ag sectors: securemilk.org, securepork.org, securebeef.org and securesheepwool.org.

Bickett-Weddle also noted another free resource from Iowa State University’s Center for Food Security & Public Health, titled “Farm Biosecurity,” available at cfsph.iastate.edu/biosecurity.

“FMD will not be business as usual,” she concluded. “It’s important to take the steps now to be prepared in a way that fits your operation.”

by Courtney Llewellyn