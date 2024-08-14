Considerations when expanding your retail farm market

Farmers, whether raising animals for meat or milk or growing crops to nourish humans, often sell through farm stands and on-farm stores. When looking into the idea of expanding an existing retail farm market operation, the question is often “Where do we go from here?”

A recent webinar from Penn State Extension began with a walk-through Plum Creek Market & Creamery. Located in Berks County, PA, Plum Creek Farm is a 52-acre operation owned by Keith and Kendra Zimmerman. Their farm market started in the back of a wagon at local markets. Beginning with the usual suspects like fresh produce, Keith noted that early on, he felt like people would purchase more products if they were available.

Rapid expansion led them to move into their first building, a former plant nursery. As of 2017, the market had expanded into a 15,000 square foot facility located on their property, utilizing around 70 employees.

Keith had much to share – but one thing he regularly circled back to was the idea of maintaining the atmosphere for customers. “It needs to feel like a farm market – it can’t feel like a grocery store,” he emphasized.

A lot of that ideal materializes through product staging and accessibility throughout the market – but equally important is the culture that builds as the owner-operator brings on additional employees.

Keith talked about maintaining a consistent communication loop with employees: He sends a weekly email update to his entire team, apprising them of what’s ahead. He collects and shares good customer reviews and other feedback with his team and tries to connect regularly with each team member.

He emphasized the importance of personable customer service and he incentivizes his staff to deliver that, stressing the “privilege to ‘make it right.’” He referenced free giveaway “sweet treat” cards kept by the register – a tool that his employees can use to rectify a mistake during the customer’s visit and ensure they will return.

Variety is key when pulling in customers. The creamery offers ice cream and other food options. The main farm market area boasts a full-service meat and cheese deli and a bulk food section containing candy, nuts, chocolate and more. Refrigerated and freezer sections offer homemade ready-to-eat and frozen meal options, party trays, ice cream cakes and more.

Some key takeaways from the video tour:

Any expansion project will be a time investment.

Keith noted that it took their team upwards of two years of planning before they were even ready to break ground on the current Plum Creek facility. Any actual construction or renovation aside, planning is key to ensure the project will stay within local zoning requirements – and you will need to ensure you have the proper permits for your project.

It’s important to listen to your customers as you embark on this expansion.

What are your customers looking for? Keith spoke of Plum Creek’s ice cream as one of their initial “hot ticket items” – prior to the expansion, customer after customer kept inquiring as to whether they offered ice cream or if they had any plans to do so. They purchased the necessary equipment and saw their operation explode.

Is “DIY” the best approach?

Keith is resourceful – he built various parts of Plum Creek’s infrastructure himself, at one point building things like a POS system for the market and doing some of the construction work on the building himself. However, it’s important to weigh your strengths and limitations – and those of your team. What work is feasible in your current context? What work should be outsourced? Ideally, trade work like electrical or plumbing should be outsourced to the appropriate professionals.

Communication is key.

Before a significant expansion to your market operation, you need to weigh the impact it will have on your team. Prioritize ongoing communication check-ins, updating them on the status of construction and any barriers to normal procedure for the week ahead. Regular communication will keep your team’s morale high as you head into this potentially stressful period for your operation.

Beyond the case study of Plum Creek – and an additional look at Shady Mountain Market, a Mennonite-run retail farm market also located in Berks County – the presentation noted some general considerations to have in mind:

It’s important to think of your ideal product and traffic flow as you plan your market’s addition. How do you want potential customers to move through your building? Ideally, customers should linger as long as possible – but the checkout experience should be quick and efficient.

It’s important to have a realistic picture of potential project limitations in view as you plan your expansion. Do you have the appropriate funding for the project? Are there any local or state-level resources that will assist you with funding for the project, such as USDA’s Farmers Market Promotion Program? Do you have the appropriate indoor and outdoor space available for the expansion – and will the expansion require an addition to your current building or space? Do you have the appropriate staffing needed? Will the expansion necessitate hiring additional employees?

Permitting is a key sticking point. It’s important to know local zoning and regulatory standards in the effort to make sure your building and parking lot comply. Some zoning information may be available online – other areas may require a visit to your local municipality office. Some states have advocates to help you navigate challenging zoning requirements or ensuing issues, like Pennsylvania’s Ombudsman Program.

You will have to navigate building inspections. You will have to work with Weights & Measures guidelines when purchasing any scales or measuring devices for your farm market operation.

It may seem overwhelming at times, but ensuring your operation falls in line with local and state regulation equips your market for long-term success. If you’re unsure where to start, small business centers (such as the Mohawk Valley Small Business Development Center in Utica, NY) or your state’s Department of Agriculture might have helpful literature on building permitting, commercial food licensing and other regulatory standards.

As Shady Mountain’s owner Ruthie humorously stated, “If I thought it would be as successful as it is, I probably wouldn’t have started it.”

But, if pursued with hard work, as both operations have demonstrated throughout their respective journeys from wagons and storage sheds to large-scale facilities, your retail farm market can provide an invaluable connection in your community to fresh, high-quality produce, meat and baked foods.

by Andy Haman