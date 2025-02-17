Community rallies around Insight Dairy

It’s unthinkable when it happens, but fortunately a strong community exists for when a farm tragedy – of whatever nature – occurs.

That’s what we’re seeing unfold with the news of a roof collapse at Insight Dairy LLC in Little Falls, NY, on Feb. 16. This region of Upstate New York is infamous for its late winter, lake effect snowfalls, in which literal tons of heavy, wet snow pile up.

That snow ended up being too much of a burden for the farm’s livestock barn. Late Sunday evening, the farm posted on Facebook, “Our hearts are broken because we just couldn’t save them all even with the efforts put forth by our farm team, family and friends who showed up and pitched in.”

The 2,300-head dairy is one of only 85 dairy farms in Herkimer County. In addition to milking their herd, they host agritourism events, like an annual “Trunk or Treat” at Halloween, and just two months ago welcomed U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer. The farm is owned by Chris Fredericks and Jessica Hula-Fredericks.

“Those that know us, know that we don’t often ask for help. For those who have offered – if you would like to drop off any water, coffee, beverages, food or snacks to fuel our farm team, volunteers and building crew – we would gladly accept to get us through the next few days. There will be a table set up just inside the double glass doors of the milking parlor,” Hula-Fredericks posted on Insight Dairy’s Facebook page.

Mid-day on Feb. 17, she told Country Folks there were at least 100 people on site at the farm helping to remove debris. “They’re currently ripping and tearing it apart, and sadly finding more cows as we go. You feel helpless,” she said. “But it’s a strong community behind you that you don’t realize you have til something like this happens. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Fortunately, the farm has insurance to help recoup their losses from this incident, and so while Hula-Fredericks appreciates those who want to support them financially, she said there is no need.

“We want to help the people helping us,” she said. “Bring them food and beverages if you want to help. This is going to be a long couple weeks, but we’ll get there.”

She urged those who want to support them instead pay it forward and donate to others who are more in need.

The farm is located at 682 Newville Rd., Little Falls.

Country Folks will be sharing updates as they come to light. We offer the entire Insight Dairy team our best wishes as they recover from this devastating event.

by Courtney Llewellyn