Part 1: The early days

Sheep and goat owners are familiar with the unique identification tags that go in animals’ ears before they’re moved from one property to another. However, most aren’t aware of the details that led to today’s near-eradication of scrapie, a small ruminant disease that’s 100% fatal.

Dr. Linda Detweiler, Veterinary Medical Officer at USDA-APHIS, is a pioneer in scrapie eradication. She outlined the story of scrapie in the U.S. from the first confirmed case in 1947 to the present day, noting that it’s a success story thanks to the cooperation of government and industry partners.

“The story begins with the movement of purebred sheep, mainly Suffolks, from the UK to Canada and was first detected in Canada in 1938,” said Detweiler. “The U.S. reported the first case, diagnosed in a Michigan flock, in 1947. That was through the import of British-origin sheep from Canada. The disease was not reported again in the U.S. until 1952.”

Between 1947 and 1958, the disease moved to the West Coast and into the Midwest. Sheep industry groups, including National Woolgrowers Association and the U.S. Livestock Sanitary Association, urged the USDA to take immediate action.

“The Secretary of Agriculture declared an emergency at the end of October 1952,” said Detweiler. “That was driven by the increased prevalence of the disease, primarily in California, but in some other states. Title 9 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 78, ‘Scrapie in Sheep,’ provided the Department of Agriculture the authority to quarantine and restrict the interstate transportation of sheep because of scrapie.” This was the first mention of scrapie in the CFR.

California’s aggressive eradication effort was successful in the early days. The state of emergency continued for two years; in 1954, the emergency order was terminated. “Scrapie had spread quite a bit (by now) and had become a regular part of the disease control program,” said Detweiler. “‘Sheep destroyed because of scrapie’ was added to 9 CFR on a permanent basis.”

A cooperative program was established between federal and state authorities and the industry. “At that time, the program included laboratory confirmation of clinical scrapie, quarantine and slaughter of all animals in the infected flock, and tracing and slaughter of exposed animals and progeny,” said Detweiler. “An indemnity program was also established that paid $25 for grade animals and $75 for registered animals.”

In 1957, the depopulation of source flocks was included in the indemnity program. The definition of “source flock” at the time was “any flock where an infected animal was removed within the previous 18 months.”

During the 1950s and ‘60s, depopulation based on bloodline was offered if only one bloodline was affected. However, most flocks with a positive case underwent total flock depopulation. This continued into the 1970s and early ‘80s.

As work dove deeper into the cause of scrapie, Detweiler said there was disagreement among two major scrapie researchers about whether the disease was due to an autosomal recessive gene or a transmissible agent. Research would eventually prove scrapie has both a genetic and transmissible component.

Detweiler started working with scrapie in the 1980s when a bloodline surveillance program was introduced. “Total flock depopulation was taking important genetic lines and driving the disease underground,” she said. “We went to a bloodline program in 1983 to reduce indemnity and preserve valuable bloodlines.”

The bloodline program dictated that if an infected animal was confirmed in a flock, maternal lines were depopulated – dam, granddam, offspring – then the flock was monitored for 42 months.

Although there was a degree of progress by now, there was also aggravation. “It wasn’t just a genetic disease,” said Detweiler. “The industry became frustrated; the regulators also became frustrated.” The other difficulty in the 1980s was limited diagnostic tools and continued incomplete understanding of the disease.

The diagnostic tool available at the time was histopathology – looking at brain tissue under a microscope. Lab technicians were required to find four lesions in the brain tissue to confirm a case because the government didn’t want to take sheep unless they knew for sure the sample was positive for scrapie.

“We know now certain breeds might not show lesions even with clinical signs,” said Detweiler. “Typical is neuronal degeneration, but a lot of times a clinical animal was in a flock with other animals and we wouldn’t get a diagnosis (four lesions). The other frustrating thing for producers is if the brain was frozen or hot and had started to deteriorate, we couldn’t complete the histopathology so we had the mouse bioassay system where they put the brain into a mouse and wait for them to come down with scrapie – which took up to two years.”

In 1987 and 1988, USDA hosted a series of meetings to determine what was needed to establish direction for the program. “The cause of the disease was unknown, the natural modes of transmission were poorly understood,” said Detweiler. “We knew that once the animal became infected, usually when young, they wouldn’t show signs for three or four years. It was suspected that they were shedding the agent (causative organism) when they weren’t sick but it wasn’t proven at that time. There was no reliable live animal or pre-clinical diagnostic test, and postmortem diagnostic testing was unreliable for detecting the disease. We had a poor understanding of environmental factors that may contribute to the disease.”

Other factors that made scrapie management difficult included no identification requirements and limited traceability, and reluctance of producers to report suspected clinical cases due to program policies.

Thanks to information obtained at a series of meetings, in November 1988, officials held an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Scrapie Program. They were asking the public and the industry for comments on whether to discontinue any program for scrapie eradication.

“The majority said eradication of scrapie should be the goal,” Detweiler said. “Commenters requested additional research, especially for diagnostics and understanding of transmission; education and information disseminated to the industry; uniformity between state programs; permanent ID for sheep; fair indemnity; and industry involvement and input.”

Part 2 will include the UK’s initial report of BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy, aka “mad cow disease”) and how it impacted the U.S. scrapie program.

by Sally Colby