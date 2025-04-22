Chobani makes huge investment in food production facility in Mohawk Valley

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on April 22 that Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company originally known for its high-quality Greek yogurt, has chosen the Mohawk Valley as the location for the nation’s largest investment in natural food manufacturing after a competitive nationwide search.

Chobani, which opened its first U.S. plant in 2005 in NY, will build a 1.4 million square foot, $1.2 billion facility in Rome, Oneida Co., capable of producing over 1 billion lbs. of high-quality dairy products per year. The expansion will add more than 1,000 jobs to the region and nearly double Chobani’s total NYS workforce.

“Through this partnership with Chobani, we’re revitalizing Upstate New York’s manufacturing sector one spoonful at a time,” Hochul said. “Chobani has been a major employer in the Mohawk Valley for decades, and this massive new $1.2 billion investment will bring more than 1,000 good-paying jobs to Oneida County – the largest natural food manufacturing investment in American history. When I took office, I pledged to make New York the most worker-friendly and business-friendly state in the nation, and projects like this one show our strategy is working.”

Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said, “New York is where Chobani’s journey began. It was the perfect spot to start Chobani 20 years ago, and it’s the perfect place to continue our story. Working with dedicated dairy farmers and the resilient community, we built something truly special – something bigger than the food we make. We ignited a movement toward better food made with heart, passion and only the highest-quality ingredients. With our new plant in Rome and our original home in South Edmeston, we’re entering a new dimension, partnering with hard working people across the heartland of New York to build an ecosystem of natural food production and nourish families throughout the country. When you invest in people, in local communities, you’re not just building a business – you’re building a future.”

Chobani’s latest facility will be built at the Triangle parcel located at Griffiss Business & Technology Park, which was awarded more than $23 million from FAST NY last year to complete infrastructure and transportation improvements. When at full capacity, Chobani will process over 12 million lbs. of milk per day, representing a large economic opportunity for the state’s dairy farms.

Chobani has selected Rome for this project based on:

A skilled local workforce, including a high concentration of military veterans living in the area, as well as graduates from nearby colleges

Easy access to the major population of the East Coast

Availability of affordable housing in the area as well as Gov. Hochul’s ongoing commitment to building affordable homes in NYS

Additional resources coming from the state to support the creation of new jobs

New York Ag Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Twenty years ago, Chobani opened its first U.S. facility right here in New York, so we’re thrilled with their decision to expand their roots here with a brand-new manufacturing facility in the Mohawk Valley. This is tremendous news for our state and for our dairy farmers, who will be supplying milk to this state-of-the-art processing facility. Chobani has long been a part of New York’s world-class dairy industry, and this feels like a real full-circle moment to welcome them to another region in our state. I thank Governor Hochul and all of the partners involved and look forward to the positive long-term impact this will have on our dairy community statewide.”

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said, “Today, Chobani makes Upstate New York the number one Greek yogurt producer in America. Chobani’s $1 billion investment – the largest investment in natural food making in American history – is a win-win-win for Chobani, New York dairy farmers and the Mohawk Valley economy and jobs. I’ve fought to help Chobani grow since the very beginning to lay the foundation for a day like today. When Chobani wanted to expand the reach of their delicious and nutritious Greek yogurt, I helped get them included in the national school lunch program to be enjoyed by children across the country. With this new factory, more people will be able to enjoy their ‘Made In NY’ Greek yogurt than ever before.

“Dairy farmers are the beating heart of Upstate New York and this massive new facility and 1,000 new jobs will help support so many family farms across the state. I sincerely thank Chobani’s amazing CEO, and my very good friend, Hamdi Ulukaya for continuing his commitment to our state. I also thank Governor Hochul: without her leadership, today would not be possible. New York is proud that Chobani calls it home and more people will be enjoying their yogurt that comes from NY dairy farms made here in the Mohawk Valley than ever before.”

State Sen. Joseph Griffo said, “I thank Chobani for their willingness to continue to invest in Upstate New York and appreciate the efforts of all those who have helped make today’s announcement a reality, especially Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. and the governor and Empire State Development. This major expansion will generate new employment opportunities, boost the local and regional economies, strengthen the state’s dairy industry and enhance the City of Rome, Oneida County and Upstate New York. I am looking forward to watching as this project progresses and am excited about the significant, positive, transformational impact it will potentially have on the community, region and state.”

“As the proud representative of the 119th Assembly District, chair of the Assembly Small Business Committee and a lifelong advocate for our region’s growth, I am overjoyed to welcome Chobani to the City of Rome. This is more than a project of steel and structure: it’s a bold investment in people, in potential and in the promise of a brighter future for our entire community,” Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon said.

“For generations, our region has been powered by hardworking families, local farmers and small businesses who give their all every single day. Chobani’s decision to build its largest manufacturing facility right here in Rome is a powerful affirmation of what we’ve always known – that the Mohawk Valley is ready to lead, to grow and to thrive. This $1 billion investment will bring over 1,000 jobs to our community, create new opportunities for local businesses and breathe new life into the heart of our economy.

“As a member of the Agriculture Committee and the Subcommittee on Export Trade, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication of our local dairy farmers, men and women who rise before dawn to feed this state. Their unmatched quality and commitment will make this partnership with Chobani not only successful, but extraordinary.

“Chobani’s arrival is not just a moment, it’s a movement. And I am honored to help lead the way. Thank you to Chobani for believing in our region, in our people and in all that we have to offer. We are proud to welcome you home.”