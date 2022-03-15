Changes for Empire Farm Days 2022

New for this year’s Empire Farm Days will be the Farmer Olympics! There will be at least three events, divided up by age class, for farmers and other attendees to compete in. Sponsored by Country Culture, the online country lifestyle media source, the events featured are a bale toss, a sledgehammer throw and a tire flip. Additional events may be added.

This year’s event is going to have several noticeable changes. The show’s management has heard from vendors and attendees and has made changes that will make the show run smoother and be more attendee and vendor friendly.

There will be internal trams running on the east and west main streets of Country Folks Way and Palladino Farm Way during the show and also on two lanes that run north and south. The roads are being rolled again this spring to further smooth them out for foot traffic. Tiling is also being scheduled to eliminate some of the soft spots in the parking area and show site.

Benches and water stations will be placed throughout the show for attendee use because there is a lot to see!

The food area will be moved to the top of the hill adjacent to the show entrance and will feature an express lane for grab and go items, plus the chicken barbecue and other barbecue specialties. A covered seating area will be there also. Vendors will be able to order meals to be delivered to them in the morning or on an app on their phone. The trams will have a drop-off and pick-up area near this site. There will also be a group of food trucks onsite for a great variety of quick food.

A public address system will be installed to allow for announcements and the singing of the National Anthem at the beginning of the show each day.

The popular Skid Steer Rodeo will be back and will feature a playoff-style competition for the best of the best!

We will be having an Event Tent again that can host seminars and luncheons. We are reaching out to political parties to bring in their candidates for an informational session so attendees can hear where they stand on the issues facing the ag community.

For exhibitors, the move in for field areas will be changed also. If exhibitors don’t need a loading dock, they will be directed to their booth area and unloaded there. This will eliminate a long wait at the dock and speed up load-in times. This also means we will be sending out set-up times that will need to be adhered to. The grounds will be all mowed prior to move-in on Monday, July 25.

This year’s show will run Tuesday – Thursday, Aug. 2 – 4.

Those that wish to reserve a space and time should contact us a soon as possible. Contact Ken Maring, trade show manager, at 800.215.5586 or kmaring@leepub.com or Sales Manager Bruce Button at 518.673.0104 or bbutton@leepub.com. There is an early pricing deadline of March 15 for reserving a space for this year’s show.

The show is produced by Country Folks newspaper, Country Folks Grower Magazine and Country Culture. All are owned by Lee Newspapers Inc., Palatine Bridge, NY.

See news and updates on our website, EmpireFarmDays.com, or on Empire Farm Days’ Facebook or Instagram pages.