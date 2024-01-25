While colostrum quality is important, quantity is also a factor when it comes to providing adequate colostrum for newborn calves. This can be problematic because cows typically produce a lower volume of colostrum in autumn and early winter.

“The quality might be fine but cows aren’t producing four or five quarts,” said veterinarian Dr. Sandra Godden, Department of Veterinary Population Medicine, University of Minnesota, citing a large study examining this issue. “Factors associated with low colostrum yield include lactation length, short days dry, cows carrying twins and older cows.”

Low milk yield is also associated with a drop in temperature, and nutrition plays a role.

“Make sure you’re feeding adequate energy and metabolizable protein in the dry cow diet,” said Godden. “Until we figure this out, the short-term solution is to feed banked colostrum from spring and summer in preparation for a possible shortage in fall and early winter.”

Colostrum quantity should be based on the level of antibodies that reach the gut. The goal is to deliver at least 150 to 200 grams of IgG, preferably 300 grams or more to the average calf.

“The question is ‘What volume should we feed at first feeding to get an average of 300 grams of IgG delivered to the calf?’” she said. “Assuming the quality is meeting goals, four quarts to a typical Holstein, or 10% of body weight – we’re getting the average.”

Calves will voluntarily consume about two quarts of colostrum, not the magic volume of four quarts , so esophageal tube feeding is recommended. Bottle feeding can work well, but if a calf doesn’t consume the full volume of four quarts, calf managers should be prepared to return a few hours later to feed again.

“Training and equipment is important, whether it’s tube feeding or bottle,” said Godden. “I don’t like to see calves tubed multiple times.”

Timeliness of the first colostrum feeding is essential. The epithelial lining of newborn calves’ intestines allows absorption of large protein molecules into circulation. Absorption is optimal during the first few hours of life, and within 24 hours, the calf loses the ability to absorb colostrum antibodies. Ideally, the first colostrum feeding should occur within one to two hours of birth.

There’s value to a second feeding of colostrum or IgG supplement after gut closure if the farm can implement the practice. Supplementing calves with extra colostrum or transition milk for several weeks reduces the incidence of scours, promotes better growth rate, reduces respiratory disease and reduces antibiotic use.

It’s assumed that colostrum should be clean and free of disease pathogens. But there’s more to the story. “High bacteria counts in colostrum have been associated with reduced absorption of IgG,” said Godden. “This has been documented in several studies. The higher the coliform count in colostrum, the lower the serum IgG level. Somehow, bacteria are interfering with IgG absorption across the gut.”

With fresh, raw colostrum, the total plate count (TPC) should be less than 100,000 cfu/ml and total coliform count (TCC) less than 10,000 cfu/ml. For heat-treated colostrum, the goal for TPC is less than 20,000 cfu/ml.

To decrease bacterial contamination, Godden recommended understanding critical control points where bacteria are introduced, starting with the cow. “If you’re testing for Johne’s and have a positive or suspect cow, don’t feed that colostrum to a heifer calf,” she said. “We don’t want the calf suckling the dam and getting manure and pathogens from the teat. Prep the udder before harvesting colostrum, and if feeding fresh colostrum, don’t pool it.”

Equipment used to harvest, store and feed colostrum should be properly sanitized.

Bacterial proliferation in stored colostrum can be a problem. It can be avoided by feeding colostrum immediately, refrigerating harvested colostrum immediately after harvest and using it within two days. If fresh colostrum is frozen within 48 hours of collection, it’s good for a year or more. A preservative such as potassium sorbate will add one or two days to the shelf life of refrigerated colostrum.

Colostrum replacers should contain a minimum of 100 grams of IgG per dose. “The IgG source can be either lacteal (spray-dried colostrum) or serum or plasma-derived,” said Godden. “These products are useful to replace maternal colostrum in the middle of the night, or in infectious disease control programs.”

Godden advised dairy farmers to keep colostrum replacer on hand. It’s important to reconstitute replacer products in water according to label instructions prior to adding the replacer to maternal colostrum.

“Don’t add it dry to maternal colostrum,” she said. “It can create a hyperosmotic solution. The solids are too high and can interfere with gut motility and absorption.” It’s also important to feed a sufficient dose of replacer to reduce the risk of failure of passive transfer.

Heat treatment for colostrum is becoming more widely adopted by farms of all sizes. The process involves collecting and cooling fresh colostrum and then heat-treating batches at 140º F for 60 minutes. “Cool it down quickly, put it in a clean bottle or a single-use bag and either refrigerate or freeze within 48 hours,” said Godden, “then warm and feed as calves are born.”

Good colostrum management costs time and money, but the returns in long-term herd health are worth the investment.

by Sally Colby