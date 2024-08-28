“Rain or shine, we’ll see you there” was the tagline – and this year’s New York State Woodsmen’s Field Days did not disappoint as sunny skies opened Day 1 of the event.

For those unfamiliar with the show, an excerpt from the event’s website reads “The NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days … was founded by the Rev. Frank Reed in 1948. With the support of over 400 volunteers, the Field Days have evolved into one of the predominant lumberjack contests in the United States today. Contestants come from as far away as Canada, Australia and New Zealand to compete in the festivities… All weekend there are hundreds of displays of various forestry-related equipment, chainsaw carving demonstrations, safety demonstrations and more.”

In addition to the various competitions, a robust trade show takes place throughout the grounds during all three days.

Country Folks staff were able to attend the event this year as official media guests and enjoyed connecting with a broad cross-section of the forestry and wood processing industry, from larger players like Vermeer All Roads and Altec to name just a few, as well as more localized regional contractors and manufacturers. Crafters and artisan vendors, tool manufacturers and service providers rounded out the indoor building spaces.

The show enjoyed heavy traffic all day, with the competitions proving to be a large draw. A “Croghan-style” loader contest took place on the track at the start of the day Friday, with contestants facing a timer as they worked to balance log rounds on top of each other. Mid-morning, the North Country Draft Horse Club hosted a horse skidding exhibition. The “Indian River Olde Time Lumberjack Show” took place near the woodcrafts building throughout the day.

Much of the afternoon featured the Empire State Game of Logging Championship, hosted by Bill Lindloff’s ProCUTS (of Endicott, NY). Over several hours, qualified chainsaw operators competed against each other in tests of skill, exhibiting various cuts and operational techniques to showcase their abilities.

The weekend continued with a little something for everyone, from the beloved annual parade and a 10K run to some additional competitions. The Northeast Junior Lumberjack Championship took place Saturday; that day ended with the 2024 World’s Open Lumberjill Championship. Contests included log rolling, chain sawing, axe throwing and more.

The NYS Woodsmen’s Open Championship Lumberjack contests rounded out the weekend on Sunday with chain sawing, tree felling, various crosscut demonstrations and more.

The success of the event proved that the forestry and wood processing industries are thriving.

“It’s always great to see all of the moving pieces in action,” said Country Folks’s Becky Mauk said. “It’s one thing to read about these guys or to know about the industry in an associative context, from working alongside them – but it’s something entirely different to get out and get a glimpse of what these professionals do each day and see the skill and passion that’s involved.”

The NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days returns to Boonville Aug. 15 – 17, 2025.

by Andy Haman