Boonville Farms Co-op hosts 88th annual meeting

ROME, NY – The Boonville Farms Cooperative hosted their 88th annual meeting recently with 60 people in attendance representing 27 family dairy farms in the co-op.

Newly elected officers for 2023 were Chris Hoefele of Fonda and Nelson Horst of Cato, and Rodney Willson Jr. as treasurer. Re-election of officers are Lee Martin, president, Mike Napierkowski, vice president, and Rose Foster, secretary. Other officers of the board consist of Garrie Smith, Sid Southwick and Bruce Hawkins.

In recognition of producing and meeting the standards of the 2022 Quality Milk Award Program for 12 consecutive months, these farms were honored: Rodney Southwick of Southwick Farms in Westernville; Darlene Reilly of Annsdale Farms in Taberg; Garrie and Andrew Smith of Big Brook Farm in Lee Center; Bruce and Marcy Matis of Bru-Mar Farms in Fonda; Sid, Rita, Dan and Kayleigh Southwick in Ava; Beverly and Mike Napierkowski in Boonville; Pete and Danette Giesse in Westernville; Nare Farms in Fonda; Ferdinand Lewandrowski of Honeydale Farm in Newport; William and Rose Foster of Foster’s Acres in Newport; John Scanlon in Little Falls; Nevin and Joyce Horst in Port Byron; Paul and Marilyn High in Wolcott; Travis and Rose Martin of Otter Lake Acres in Weedsport; and the Vanlieshout Family of Brabant Farms in Stittville.

Special recognition awards were given out for the Lowest Bacteria to Andrew and Garrie Smith of Big Brook Farm. Lowest Preliminary Incubation Count went to Lee Martin of Lamplight Farm in Lee Center, and Lowest Somatic Cell Count went to Arlyn and Rachel Martin in Port Byron.

Rodney Willson Sr. was honored for his hard work and dedication of nine years as the Boonville Farms Certified Milk Inspector (Milk Quality Specialist). Ben Simons was given a recognition award for his 30 years serving on the Board of Directors and 25 years of being the treasurer. Megan Goldstein of Steuben acquired her CMI certification and is F.A.R.M. Certified and now is the milk inspector for Boonville Farms.

It was reported that nine dairy farms retired or had career changes this past year. Most of the milk produced in 2022 was sold to Chobani Yogurt or Hood in Boston, MA.

“Congratulations to the past and new incoming officers. We appreciate all our members for making the commitment to producing high quality milk for our customers,” said President Martin. “On behalf of all the farmers of Boonville Farms Cooperative, we wish everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous 2023.”

by Ben Simons