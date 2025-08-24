Boonville boasts another successful ‘Woodsmen’s’ for 78th year

New York State’s Woodmen’s Field Days, held annually at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, is a crown jewel of the Northeast’s logging industry and a fan-favorite of anyone who works in proximity to forestry and logging, farming or just enjoys the “buzz” of everything from the latest hand tools and chainsaws to the newest model of excavator.

Country Folks’ team attended two of three days of the 2025 event. Sunday closed the show out on a great note, despite the August heat.

Woodsmen’s Field Days is a great opportunity to network and connect with leaders in the industry as they showcase their latest and greatest product offerings. With many great national and regional lines and retailers represented, there is something for every size and caliber of operation. Dealers and corporate locations represent Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa – showcasing lines like John Deere, Caterpillar, Honda, Komatsu, Takeuchi, Kubota, Hitachi and others.

The types of equipment on display runs the gamut: articulated loaders and excavators, skid steers, lifts, wood splitters and other firewood processing equipment, mulching/shredding equipment and more.

The trade show isn’t all that Woodsmen’s has to offer. The barns were filled with crafters, artisans and other smaller-scale retailers and service providers. Whether you’re in the market for fur, a custom leather belt, handcrafted woodwork for your home or delicious honey products, they have much to offer. There’s Page Wildlife Center’s annual “Birds of Prey” shows as well, with live owls, hawks and more a real treat for kids (and kids at heart).

A kids’ section offered a bounce house and a wood shavings pit/play area with “digs” and other games taking place throughout the day.

Food vendors were placed throughout the show. A cold fruit smoothie took the edge off the August afternoon and brought you right to a seat in the grandstands.

This is where the real fun happens. NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days boasts an entire weekend of competitive programming. Friday featured the horse skidding competition and the Empire State Game of Logging Championship, ending the day with the annual Beards Contest and Tug of War and Greased Pole competitions.

Saturday featured the annual parade (the 2025 theme being “What the Forests Provide for Us”). Saturday afternoon ended with the Open Lumberjill Championship Contests. A competition added new this year: the Women’s Springboard Chop.

Sunday’s programming capped off the show with the NYS Woodmen’s Open Championship Lumberjack Contests including chainsawing, one-man crosscut, Jack & Jill crosscut, two-man crosscut, bow sawing, axe throwing, tree felling, log chopping, log rolling, standing block chop and springboard chop. The competition ended with the naming of the Champion Woodsman.

The NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days returns to Boonville Aug. 21 – 23, 2026. Visit woodsmensfielddays.com to learn more.

by Andy Haman