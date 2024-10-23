Boer breed provides strong showing at the Big E

Goat showmanship for the 2024 Eastern States Exposition ended on a rainy afternoon with a third Boer goat event – but a strong livestock showing all around and good energy ringside in spite of the wet weather.

Kentucky’s Terry Burks judged the event. Burks has an extensive pedigree that informs his judging style and knowledge of the breed: time spent working for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, time spent teaching agriculture on the community college level and working as a breeder himself for a time as the owner of Dynasty Club Lambs & Meat Goats. Burks has judged over 1,200 Junior and open livestock shows in 43 states.

Burks frequently remarked throughout the day’s competition on the strong showing of animals with a good reflection of breed genetics. Quick to speak to an animal’s assets, he even affirmed the efforts of several competitors whose animals didn’t place, reminding them of future potential in the ring: “I see a bright future here.”

The percentage doe junior champion was Lisa (and Kevin) Strohl of Palmerton, PA; junior reserve champion was Emily Williams (Eric Marin) of Connecticut. The percentage yearling doe champion was Danica Dicey of Swanzey, NH; reserve champion was Henry Underwood of Unadilla, NY.

The percentage aged doe class had one competitor and winner, Kelsey Marin (Eric Marin) of Harwinton, CT. Percentage doe Grand Champion was Danica Dicey and Reserve Grand Champions were Emily Williams and Lisa Strohl.

The fullblood doe junior champion was Lisa (and Kevin) Strohl; reserve junior champion was Amanda Thomson of Middletown, CT. The fullblood yearling doe champion was Meredith Cope of Connecticut; reserve champion was Danica Dicey.

The fullblood doe senior champion was Kelsey Marin (Eric Marin); reserve champion was Hannah Staub of Spruce Creek, PA. The fullblood doe Grand Champion was Lisa Strohl; the fullblood doe Reserve Grand Champion was Kelsey Marin (Eric Marin).

The fullblood buck junior champion was Janine Hill of Lehighton, PA; reserve champion was Lisa (and Kevin) Strohl. The fullblood yearling buck class had one competitor and winner: Janine Hill.

The fullblood two-year-old buck champion was Danica Dicey; reserve champion was Kellan McGran of Connecticut. The fullblood buck Grand Champion was Danica Dicey and the Reserve Champions were Janine Hill and Hannah Staub.

The show ended with Premier Breeder being awarded to the team from Cool Breeze Farm Boer Goats of South Glastonbury, CT, and owner Sarah Mastrobattisto.

Premier Exhibitor was awarded to the father-daughter duo Richard and Danica Dicey and team of Old Heritage Farm in Troy, NH.

For more information about the American Boer Goat Association or the breed itself, visit abga.org.

by Andy Haman