Biosecurity at the fair

Summer and autumn bring livestock shows and fairs, a higher risk of disease transmission and more need for solid biosecurity.

“Biosecurity is the set of steps to take to prevent or reduce the spread of disease,” said Abby Schuft, Ph.D., poultry Extension educator, University of Minnesota. “With fairs coming up, we want to protect ourselves and our animals.”

Schuft recommended developing a biosecurity plan prior to moving animals to a fair. Ideally, sponsoring organizations have developed a plan for animals on fairgrounds. States’ requirements for dairy cattle exhibitors may vary due to HPAI, so be sure to check with your veterinarian to make sure any testing is done in time.

Having a biosecurity plan on paper is a good idea when others are leasing animals from a farm or working on the farm. Prior to the fair, find out who’s in charge of livestock departments in the event there is incidence of disease in either animals or people. Exhibitors should have the name of the show veterinarian.

Before the fair, animals should be fully healthy. “If any animals are showing signs of illness, keep them home for their safety,” said Schuft. “The stress of hauling to the fair will reduce their ability to fight disease and could make them worse.”

If animals have veterinary clearance for a show but are showing signs of illness, keep them at home.

Once at the show, check-in or weigh-in may present a biosecurity risk. After animals are weighed, walk them through a footbath prior to taking them to the assigned barn area. Boots and shoes should also be disinfected.

Limit comingling of animals from different herds, flocks or farms. One way to add space between tied cattle of different herds is to create a tack area between animals. Minimize nose-to-nose contact at tie-out areas and at the wash rack. In most cases, there’s a line for using the wash area and not much time between animals. Even healthy cattle leave nasal secretions on walls and rails, which adds to the potential for disease spread. Lactating cows should be washed last to avoid other cattle from coming into contact with them.

Spacing of exhibitors and animals close to and in the showring can be a challenge, so keep as much distance as possible. Cattle and sheep are often tied close to the ring to streamline class changes, so avoid tying close to animals that aren’t from your farm. Youth exhibiting horses or ponies should be aware of the risk of touching noses. If necessary, adults in charge should discuss spacing issues with fair officials and judges.

Because milk is a major carrier of the HPAI virus, milking lactating animals at the fair presents a biosecurity risk. Ideally, exhibitors bring their own milking equipment and know how to dispose of raw milk. If there’s a public milking parlor, one individual should be designated to monitor the cleaning and disinfecting of each unit after every animal. The goal is to clear all the milk from all milking equipment so there’s no opportunity for disease spread.

All equipment should be cleaned and disinfected frequently. Items such as brushes and other grooming equipment, stocks, vacuums and blowers and hoses used for watering can transmit disease.

Simple disinfectants for footbaths, equipment to be used at the fair or animal housing include bleach, Environ®, Tek-Trol® or other environmental disinfectants.

Schuft suggested that during the fair, as a public health precaution, events such cows being milked by celebrities, dairy princesses or public officials should be postponed.

At the show, monitor animals daily. Livestock owners should recognize signs of illness in their animals. They may have decreased food and water intake or don’t seem to be themselves – anything that isn’t attributable to show stress or being away from the farm is suspicious. Consider taking animals’ body temperatures regularly and have a plan in place if they have a fever or are exposed to disease during the fair.

“If you notice any signs of illness, or even heat stress that might be misconstrued as illness, have a veterinarian inspect the animal,” said Schuft. “There are processes in place that allow you to take an animal home before the release date.”

Anyone working with animals should practice frequent hand washing, especially prior to eating. “Each time you enter and exit the barn, wash your hands, especially if you are going to other parts of the fair,” said Schuft. “This is something everyone can do and is easy to do. It makes sure everyone keeps everyone else accountable.”

To encourage hand washing, place a bar of soap in a nylon stocking and hang it from the wash rack and/or hydrants. “Make it convenient to wash hands without relying on hand sanitizer,” she said. “You can also search online for ways to build a portable handwashing station.”

If you’re leaving a livestock barn at the fair but staying on the grounds, wash your hands and check your boots or shoes. Consider having footwear that’s only for the barn and switch to other shoes for other areas of the fair.

Be selfish with tack and equipment. Don’t share anything, including grooming supplies, halters, leads and other equipment that’s been used by an animal that isn’t from your farm. If you loan any items, first consider how to clean and sanitize them before using them with your own animals.

“During the fair, wear clean clothes and footwear,” said Schuft. “USDA guidance suggests that those traveling back and forth from home to the fair to do chores at home, then shower and change so you’re wearing clean clothes when you arrive at the fair.”

When returning home after the fair is over, isolate show animals for 21 to 30 days. “Make sure they’re separated from otherwise healthy animals on the farm,” said Schuft. “Screen them continuously for any signs of disease before allowing them back into the regular herd or flock. If you’re bringing home lactating cows, milk them last and report any suspected illness to your veterinarian immediately.”

Part of fair life is not enough sleep and plenty of dirt and dust. Schuft urged exhibitors to consult a healthcare professional if they or family members develop any influenza-like illness with fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches or conjunctivitis.

by Sally Colby