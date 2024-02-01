Big winners announced at Corn & Soybean Expo

The yearly Corn & Soybean Winter Expo, hosted by the New York Corn & Soybean Growers Association (NYCSGA), brings together producers of all kinds to shine a spotlight on the Empire State’s corn and soybean industries.

Taking place Jan. 16 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, the day was kick-started by keynote presenter Dr. David Kohl from the College of Agriculture at Virginia Tech. Kohl offered insight into the ag industry through his extensive travel, research and involvement in ag businesses. His presentation – “Mega Trends 2024 & Beyond!” – brought global perspectives down to the business level, covering subjects such as consumer trends, dietary trends, technology and productivity, international trade, generational transition and more.

Kohl began by noting that in 2024, half of the world’s population will be participating in election cycles. That can lead to a lot of volatility – but businesses, including farms, can capitalize on that volatility. He added that $68 trillion is assets will exchange hands between 2024 and 2040.

Also thinking big picture, Kohl said U.S. needs to keep an eye on Brazil. Their agricultural competitiveness and expansion are focused on soybean and corn production as well as the protein industry.

“Each year, land equal to half the size of Illinois goes into production in Brazil,” Kohl said. (That’s roughly 18.5 million acres.)

The Belt and Road Initiative in China is also something to be cognizant of. Sometimes called “the New Silk Road,” it was launched in 2013, it was “originally devised to link East Asia and Europe through physical infrastructure. In the decade since, the project has expanded to Africa, Oceania and Latin America, significantly broadening China’s economic and political influence,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

“Some analysts see the project as a disturbing expansion of Chinese power, and the United States has struggled to offer a competing vision,” the CFR added.

That said, alternative currencies to the U.S. dollar are also being looked at – such as digital world currencies from New Development Bank (Brazil) and Asian Infrastructure Improvement Bank (a pan-Asian group).

Kohl noted some “headwinds” that may slow the U.S. economy: the loss of student debt payments through forgiveness; labor strikes; budget impasses; the rapid acceleration of government debt (currently at $33 trillion); general fiscal unsustainability; the erosion of governance through election cycle; a rapid rise in long-term interest rates; continuing war in the Middle East; and oil exceeding $100/barrel.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Some potential “tailwinds” for the American economy including a thriving stock market; it being an election year; inflation decline; the decline of other interest rates; and the fact that employment is strong.

10 Trends for Quarter Century Planning

Kohl also likes to look down the road – not just at a five- or 10-year plan, but a quarter-century plan. He listed his 10 trends to consider for those interested in 25-year planning:

Water and soil health and regenerative practices

Advisory teams

Acceleration of transition management

More women in management and ownership in the ag industry

Agri-entrepreneurs (start-ups, transitions, growth, value-added products)

Integration of bioengineering, diffusion and cycles

Information and data networking for a competitive edge

Consumers and society driving trends

Globalization/deglobalization

Black swans (unplanned market disruptors, like the COVID-19 pandemic or the Sept. 11 attacks) and gray rhinos (planned for/expected disruptors, like operational debt)

Yield Contest Winners

In addition to insightful speakers, the Winter Expo recognized soybean and corn yield contest winners from 2023.

Statewide soybean winners: First place, Jake Dates, Red Creek; second, Bob Thompson, Interlaken; third, Blodgett Brothers, Lima

West Region winner: John Macauley, Mt. Morris

Finger Lakes Region winner: Mark Lott, Waterloo

Central Region winner: Jim Collins, Blossvale

North Region winner: Brian Zumbach, Henderson

East Region winner: Wayne Conard, Sharon Springs

Statewide corn winners: First place, Jake Dates, Red Creek; second, Jeff Bridge, Elba; third, Ben Austic, Interlaken

West Region winner: Jeff Bridge, Elba

Finger Lakes Region winner: Jake Dates, Red Creek

Central Region winner: Zane Keith, Waterville

North Region winner: Lance Rovers, Chazy

East Region winner: Mike Ellers, Schodak

To learn more about the NY Corn & Soybean Growers Association, go to nycornsoy.org.

by Becky Mauk with Courtney Llewellyn