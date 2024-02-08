Big happenings at Farm Bureau Convention

The 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation Convention hosted farmers from across the county in Salt Lake City, Utah, from Jan. 19 – 24.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall gave a keynote address to convention attendees, encouraging them to keep up and even increase their advocacy for agricultural issues.

“I’m asking you to send a resounding message to Congress to deliver a new Farm Bill for our farms and our country,” Duvall said. “The road to a new Farm Bill has become longer than any of us would have liked, but together we can see it through.”

Duvall paid special attention to the issue of rural mental health. He lauded the introduction of the Farm Family Wellness Alliance, a collection of food and ag organizations that is offering cost free, anonymous, online mental health services to farmers and their families. Duvall also outlined the “Love, Your Mind” campaign, an effort of the Ad Council to reduce the negative stigma often attached to mental healthcare in rural areas.

Additionally, state Farm Bureaus from Delaware, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Arkansas and North Carolina were recognized with the Pinnacle Award, the highest honor a state Farm Bureau may receive, for exemplary financial support of the Foundation. Another 33 states were recognized with Awards of Excellence.

Barn Owl Precision Ag, a startup from Colorado specializing in autonomous robots built to support farmers as they plant, weed and collect soil samples, won the 2024 Ag Innovation Challenge award. The firm will receive $50,000 in prize money supplied by Farm Credit, Bayer Crop Science, John Deere, Farm Bureau Bank and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

A wide variety of workshops focused on a range of issues, including opportunities and challenges facing U.S. agricultural trade, an analysis of the 2024 elections, a panel discussion on hot topics in ag policy and more.

Sandy Weaver, program director at the Center for Workplace Happiness, conducted a workshop geared toward helping farmers not just survive but thrive. She offered tips and strategies to help increase happiness in yourself and those around you.

“When you are happy, you affect the people around you,” Weaver said. “You can make yourself happier, and when you do, you make your family happier; you make your friends happier; you make everyone you encounter happier.”

AFBF’s Government Affairs team also hosted a “Public Policy Hot Topics” workshop, covering government spending, taxes, livestock issues and the Farm Bill just to name a few. Joe Gilson, the director of government affairs, stressed the need for getting a Farm Bill passed before lawmakers’ focus turns to elections.

“With this year being an election year, I think we have a window in late March. If it gets much beyond that, we have members who will go home to campaign,” he said.

Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) emphasized the importance of engaging with their lawmakers. “You can call into your congressional office all you want, but find a way to make a personal connection,” he said. “Most members of Congress, whether they have a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ in front of their name, they do believe there is a need for strong agriculture.”

The “Farm Bill Update” workshop focused on how funding the Farm Bill is a particular challenge. “There is no new money,” said Parish Braden, staff director for the House Committee on Agriculture. “We’re at a time of fiscal restraint.”

The “Farm Bureau and the Courts” workshop updated conventioneers on the federation’s efforts in a few significant cases, including California’s Prop 12, WOTUS and Sackett v. EPA.

by Enrico Villamaino