Becoming the leader you need

The 2024 Annual Farm Bureau Federation Convention kicked off this year’s event in Salt Lake City, Utah, by having its national Promotion & Education (P&E) Program present “Communicate, Collaborate and Influence” (CCI) training.

P&E is tasked by AFBF with promoting awareness and understanding of agriculture and providing members with tools for grassroots engagement. The CCI training program was developed to assist any Farm Bureau member interested in connecting with consumers and sharing agriculture’s story.

The CCI workshop was opened by an address from keynote speaker Jon Anderson of Minnesota, MN. Known professionally as the “Cowboy Coach,” Anderson is a professional life coach who focuses on helping farmers put their lives, families and businesses into perspective.

Anderson began by telling the story of when he used to work in an office and a coworker would ask him, “Jon, what’s your most valuable asset?” Anderson admitted that he was not sure of the answer, but after being asked countless times, it just clicked.

“Time,” he stated. “Once spent, you can never get it back. Other things can be replaced, but not your time.” He thanked those in attendance for dedicating their lives to farming and gifting him with their time that day.

He said that the key to successful farming is to have better leaders.

“But we need to be those leaders,” he added. “And we need to follow our own lead.”

He explained that the average human has between 60,000 and 80,000 thoughts per day. “And did you know that 80% of those thoughts are negative? And 90% of our thoughts get repeated day after day. That kind of self-sabotage is keeping us from being the leaders we need to be for ourselves.”

He described how negative feelings and dread can weigh a farmer down, and then they can fall victim to their own defeatist “doom loop.” “Don’t believe the bad stories,” he cautioned.

“In June of 2020, my wife and I had our second daughter,” Anderson said. “And then two days later, I got a Zoom call from my boss and I was laid off. I could have told myself the story of how this would ruin me and that I would lose everything – lose my family. But I had to make the conscious effort to tell myself a better story, a success story, my success story. Only after I did that could I become the leader I needed to be and the leader I needed to follow.”

Farm Bureau’s P&E Program can help you get there. Learn more at fb.org/program/promotion-and-education. Find out more about Anderson at thecowboycoach.com.

by Enrico Villamaino