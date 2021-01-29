Beautiful barn wood projects from Bath

“I wanted to share my husband’s work with you so that maybe you could share with others,” said the email from Richard Dyer’s wife, Marilyn. “I think he has an amazing talent. He’s artistic and challenges himself in his craft.”

The couple live in Bath, NY. Richard Dyer has been farming since he was eight years old, eventually going into contracting on the side with his father, Roger Dyer. Richard stayed and ran the dairy farm with his dad, who moved and built another house and started a farm a few miles up the road from the couple.

These photos show some of the projects Richard has completed using reclaimed barn wood.

