American Cream Draft foal born

For 14 years, Roy Nilson has been hoping that his American Cream Draft horse would finally foal. Fourteen days ago, that finally happened. Maggie, 24 years old, had a foal.
The breed is listed as critically rare on the Livestock Conservancy website, livestockconservancy.org.
Maggie finally having a foal born has Nilson over the moon.
“They are rare as a unicorn,” he said, caught in a brief moment before running to pick up his older son Hayward from school. Hayward is the oldest son for whom the farm, Hayward and Father, is named.
by Laura Rodley
