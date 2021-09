by Joe R. Parzych

At the 172nd annual Franklin County Fair there were a lot of people who came from far and wide to gather at this year’s fair. The prayers to the farm gods for good weather this year worked, with the sun coming out, according to both Clayin Stark of Black Ridge Farm and Matt Phillips of Crescent Farm.

The youth dairy and open dairy cattle shows had many gathering around, with participants showing many breeds of cattle.