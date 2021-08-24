Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, held annually during three days in August, is Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition. With over 400 exhibitors from the U.S. and Canada, there is something for everyone to enjoy at no cost as parking and admission are free. The show is hosted by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and showcases educational programs, current research and the latest innovations in agricultural equipment and technology. For more information, visit agsci.psu.edu/apd.