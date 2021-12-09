AFBF welcomes EPA action on biofuels

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall welcomes EPA’s announcement regarding the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

“The American Farm Bureau Federation appreciates the administration’s recognition that renewable fuels produced by America’s farmers have an important role in America’s future.

“President Biden promised his administration would ‘honor the critical role the renewable fuel industry plays in supporting the rural economy and the leadership role American agriculture will play in our fight against climate change.’”

“Today’s EPA announcement upholds the integrity of the RFS by setting a positive target for 2022 Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) of 20.77 billion gallons of blending and saying no to all 65 pending small refinery exemptions, which have undermined renewable fuel production in the past. We’re also pleased USDA will finally be allocating $700 million in pandemic assistance for losses related to biofuel production.

“The use of ethanol and biodiesel have reduced greenhouse gas emissions the equivalent of taking 18 million cars off the road per year. Support for biofuels simply makes sense. We look forward to working with EPA and USDA as they carry out today’s announcements and in future efforts to support biofuels and their benefits for all Americans.”