Advances in drones for pest management

As with other types of emerging technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly called drones, have been making inroads in agriculture in making tough tasks easier. The 2024 Corn Congress included a panel discussion on drones, “Using Drones for Effective Pest Management,” featuring Rick Jordan, owner of CNY Drone Services in Clinton, NY; Tom Wolf, senior researcher with Agrimetrix Research and Training, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; and Bryan Young, weed scientist with Purdue University. Mike Stanyard, Cornell field crops specialist, emceed.

“What are the benefits of using drones?” Stanyard asked.

“It’s cost-effective in places where you can’t get [manned] aerial [equipment] in,” Jordan answered. “There’s windmills, power lines and a lot of forestry applications, as we can penetrate the canopy with our equipment.”

Wolf said that past criticism of drones’ inaccuracy has been largely addressed. “We’re getting a handle on the complexity of corn rows and swath,” he said, “and flying height, speed and nozzle size.”

He added that operator training and understanding these parameters is crucial for effective drone piloting. “Reading the manual isn’t enough. Swath width is a complicated issue. Is there a canopy? It’s not as easy as take it out of the box and start.”

The panel offered a summary of the first U.S. Drones & Labeling Multi-Stakeholder Workshop, which took place last April in Arlington, VA. The workshop’s conclusions were that the industry must improve alignment of regulations and pesticide labeling, drone technology development and that drones must currently follow aerial application label requirements. The meeting raised the question as to whether drones’ applications follow product label requirements, as supplemental labels may be necessary for accommodating the new technology. To do so will require further research as to how drones affect drift and the correct flight height for the crop and the spray used.

Wolf noted, “You want optimal energy at the canopy height. If it’s too high, it’ll rebound.”

He said that current drone software doesn’t allow operators to change the swath width from pass to pass. Plus, pilots must account for crosswinds and airborne spray drift.

Jordan said that these are all challenges his drone company faces, along with licensing and labor. Not only must he find people capable of and licensed for piloting a 400-lb. drone, but they must also have the correct training and licensure for using the chemicals the drones will be used to distribute.

“There’s a whole lot of training involved,” he said. “They’ll also be away from their family for weeks at a time in spring.” These factors make his labor pool small.

There’s also the ability to know what to do if something unexpected happens, such as hitting a bird (they bury it and apologize to the farmer) or the drone malfunctions and needs to make an emergency landing. Drone parts are costly and crashing a drone can be expensive, both in respect to a damaged drone and any damaged farm property.

Jordan is talking with a manufacturer to custom build drones for his company, as his unique needs require equipment he cannot easily find. Currently, he is able to spray about 600 – 800 acres daily, depending on the crop. He said that the cost to the farmer is comparable to other aerial applicators. He even works with companies operating planes for spraying so they can refer customers to each other so that customers receive the service best suited to their needs. His largest drone offers a 72-liter capacity.

Every year, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock & Field Crops Program hosts the Corn Congress. On Feb. 14, the team will host its Soybean Congress.

by Deborah Jeanne Sergeant