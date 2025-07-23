Adopting innovative tech to take Oakmulgee Dairy beyond 130 years

AMELIA COURT HOUSE, VA – In our current world of reusable rockets and flying taxis, the dairy industry may to outsiders seem to be a remnant of bygone eras.

But any dairyman can tell you that they’ve only been able to survive by adapting to change.

Take Oakmulgee Dairy as an example. Virginia’s oldest continually operating dairy, Oakmulgee – today owned and operated by father Larkin and sons Jeremy and Brandon Moyer – recently built a new milking parlor, outfitted with Lely A5 robotic milkers. The investment was spurred by the chronic challenge of finding labor to work the parlor.

A new free-stall barn was also built. It has alley scrapers, saving five hours of labor a day. Recently installed solar panels power the milking barn and a sand separation lane.

“If you don’t embrace technology you’ll wake up one morning and find yourself left behind,” Jeremy said.

As such, the family decided to partner with an outside entity, Vanguard Renewables, to build an on-farm anaerobic digester. The facility, slated to open later this summer, will take the waste from the parlor and barn, combine it with compostable food waste currently destined for local landfills, and produce natural gas to be piped to Maryland for use by a pharmaceutical company.

The project will have a double digester design, in case of equipment malfunction. This is Vanguard’s first project in Virginia.

The Moyers’ herd of registered Holsteins numbers 320. For dairies which want to build and operate their own digester, the minimum herd size is typically about 3,000. In this case the project makes sense due to the introduction of the outside food waste. The digester’s recipe roughly calls for a blend of 25% dairy waste and 75% food waste.

After the natural gas is captured in the digester, the farm will receive back digestate, a product which looks like watered-down black coffee. It is more nutrient-rich than manure waste and can be applied back to the land. (It’s also not as odoriferous as manure waste, which the dairy’s neighbors will appreciate.)

Last year the Moyers invested in a manure injector, which helps capture a higher level of applied nutrients. Given that the waste is injected underground rather than surface applied, it also helps in reducing ambient odors.

The dairy will also get back separated solids from the digester which they will use for bedding.

The farm grows 600 acres of corn annually – two-thirds of that as silage, the rest as shelled corn. The shelled corn is fed along with the silage crop. When growing conditions are good

and the silage harvest is sufficient, some of the shell corn will be sold.

The dairy has been 100% Registered Holstein since 1920. The operation was established in 1895 when Jeremy and Brandon’s great-great-grandfather established the farm, having moved east from Nebraska.

The parlor was the first in Virginia to use Lely A5 robotic milkers when it opened in 2020. “The first month was tough,” Larkin said, “but once we got used to it we’ve certainly saved a lot of time.”

The herd averages between 2.5 and three milkings per day. The Lely system is designed for easy introduction of updates, but so far the Moyers haven’t found the need to add any. The main failure point in the system is when the chains get kinked and the milkers won’t attach. The system is set up for an automatic wash three times per day.

When designing the new barn, Larkin and his sons prioritized cow comfort, choosing flex stalls rather than set steel stalls. The barn is also designed to maximize ventilation with variable speed fans and automatic curtains.

Reflecting on the fact that his sons are the fifth generation of the family to farm at Oakmulgee, Larkin stated, “I didn’t pressure them. You’ve got to enjoy what you’re doing.”

The introduction of the robotic milkers has provided a lot of flexibility for Jeremy and Brandon, which is useful because both have young children.

“When innovating it helps to bring on changes incrementally,” Jeremy said. “At the same time, we know we have to adapt to survive. And we want to make it a business our kids would come back to.

“As fifth generation farmers, we’re very fortunate – and we want our kids to have a similar opportunity.”

by Karl H. Kazaks