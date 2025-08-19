ADA North East unveils 57th annual butter sculpture at NYS Fair

American Dairy Association North East dropped the curtain on the 57th annual butter sculpture at the Great New York State Fair on Aug. 19, sponsored by Wegmans. Titled “Dairy for Good: Nourish. Grow. Thrive,” it celebrates the joy and nourishment dairy provides at every stage of life – and is inspired by the 125th anniversary of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and its New York author, L. Frank Baum.

The centerpiece is a hot air balloon emblazoned with the phrase “Dairy Defies Gravity,” flying above a winding path that charts life’s journey. Along the way, three butter figures show how dairy powers every chapter – from the very start: a pregnant woman with a glass of milk, a six-month-old child enjoying yogurt and a toddler eating a piece of cheese.

“This year’s butter sculpture creatively showcases the power of dairy nutrition,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “The craftsmanship captures not just a scene, but a story – from nourishing mothers and helping babies grow to supporting thriving toddlers, dairy provides essential nutrients every step of the journey.”

Dairy farmer Jaime Mowry from Mowacres Farms II in LeRoy, NY, joined ADA North East at the unveiling, saying, “It’s such a fun and creative way to share an important message. As a mom, I know how critical it is to give kids a healthy start, and milk, cheese and yogurt are everyday staples in our home. Seeing that message come to life in butter – complete with so many surprising details – makes it all the more memorable.”

Richard A. Ball, NYS Department of Ag & Markets commissioner, noted, “Unveiling the butter sculpture is one of my favorite traditions at the fair and is a wonderful way to honor the dairy farmers who work tirelessly to feed our families and bring wholesome products to our communities every day.

“The sculpture also provides a unique and fun way to introduce fairgoers to and educate them about New York dairy,” Ball added. “From the family farms that fuel our economy to the essential nutrients milk provides, dairy plays a fundamental role in keeping us strong and well-nourished.”

“Wegmans is proud to sponsor this year’s butter sculpture, which is such an integral part of the New York State Fair,” said Evelyn Ingram, director of community relations at Wegmans Food Markets. “We are delighted to once again be a participant in this long-standing tradition.”

Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, PA, constructed the sculpture onsite over an 11-day period using more than 800 lbs. of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in western New York. This is the fourth straight year color has enhanced the artistry of the sculpture.

Following the fair, the butter will be recycled at Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, NY, now celebrating its 10th anniversary of transforming the sculpture into renewable energy. Over the past decade, Noblehurst has recycled a total of 8,000 lbs. (four tons) of butter, preventing it from ending up in a landfill while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating enough energy to power one home for about one month.

The sculpture is on display in the Dairy Products Building for the duration of the NYS Fair, Aug. 20 – Sept. 1.