A whirl of ideas leads to new grain bin safety invention

Four years ago, Mason Gahler saw a video in his ag class at school. The video was about the risks grain silos present to farmers and how easily they can become trapped.

Mason grew up in farm country, and his grandparents have a farm in Mankato, MN. He decided that he would try to come up with a way to make farming a little less dangerous for the people in the ag community.

He started by studying just how grain bins work and how he they could be made safer. He began turning the ideas over in his head, as if they were churned by an auger.

And that made all the difference.

His idea is both simple and clever. He has dubbed it the Grain Gyre. The Grain Gyre is an auger located on the bottom of the bin that stirs the stored grain up and moves it upwards to the surface in the center of the bin. (A “gyre” is a spiral or vortex.)

The invention focuses on two common ways bin accidents occur. The first is when grain crusts over on the surface, leaving air pockets underneath. This crust can break when stepped on, and a farmer can fall through into the grain. The Grain Gyre’s churning motion helps to prevent crusting and keeps the grain surface level and freer of air pockets.

The second common catalyst of grain bin mishaps is when farmers enter to remove grain that has hardened while stuck on the walls. This often happens when corn stored under more humid conditions freezes or becomes moldy. The farmer can trigger an avalanche when loosening the hardened corn from the interior walls, which can bury them. The Grain Gyre’s frequent filtering of the crop fosters faster drying, reducing the chances of hardened buildup on the walls.

The mechanism is controlled manually by a switch mounted on the bin, but it can be activated remotely from a smartphone app as well.

Last year, while still just a junior in high school, Mason was asked by a teacher to construct a prototype model of his idea for the school’s new ag and shop annex. He used a 55-gallon drum as his model grain bin.

“The idea is that the farmer wouldn’t need to go into the bin and risk getting hurt in the first place,” he explained. “They could run the Grain Gyre continuously while drying the grain, then as needed, especially when adding or unloading grain. The nice thing is most farmers already have power at their bins, so all they’d have to do is tie in.”

The model was so well received that Mason was flooded by phone calls and messages through social media asking him about his idea. He and his parents contacted a patent attorney and formed Gahler Innovations LLC.

Mason is constantly brainstorming ways to make the Grain Gyre better. He’d like to give farmers the option of having multiple augers installed and open augers coming out the sides and bottom to help get rid of clumps on the bottoms of bins.

Mason’s next steps are to build a website for his venture and form a partnership with a manufacturer to license, build and sell the Grain Gyre.

Now an 18-year-old high school senior, Mason is planning for his post-graduation days. He plans to attend community college and become a diesel technician. Meanwhile, he has many more inventions swirling around in his mind and on his sketch pad.

And while he may meet with financial success through his innovations, his motives have always been more altruistic.

“It’s not about making money for me, but about keeping farmers safe,” he stated.

by Enrico Villamaino