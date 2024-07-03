A Tioga County walkabout

CANDOR, NY – On a picturesque June evening, ripe with delicious dairy products, farmers seeking grazing knowledge and abundant grass swards sprinkled with wildflowers joined the Tioga County Soil & Water Conservation District, who partnered with the Upper Susquehanna Coalition (USC), CCE Tioga and the CCE South Central NY Dairy & Field Crops team, to walk in knee-deep grasslands.

The pasture walk was the first in a series of three walkabouts this summer taking place in the county. The 107-acre CCE Tioga-owned Hilltop Community Farm was the perfect backdrop for the 25 guests who came to learn about the basics of rotational grazing and management considerations.

CCE Cortland Field Crops Specialist Janice Degni began the evening with fertility and plant species guidelines for pastures while supplying guests with pertinent resources to peruse when they returned home.

“Knowing what your goals are and what management style works best to meet them is a good place to start,” said Degni.

CCE Cortland Dairy Specialist and beef farmer Betsy Hicks led a pasture measuring exercise with the popular “grazing stick,” where everyone had a chance to estimate the height and density of the sward and do some grazing math to determine dry matter per acre inch and how it applies to different livestock or dairy animal nutritional needs.

The group then went on to look at pasture diversity aspects and to interact with the “grass whispering” grazing specialist Troy Bishopp from the USC on a trampling forage exercise where guests were herded up to mimic mob grazing and discover the differences in paddock shapes and grazing behavior.

Shepherd Mike Quinlan led the group to paddocks he was managing with his sheep and detailed his approach to sizing paddocks and leaving residuals.

“One of my primary goals of pasture management is recovery times that break parasite cycles,” he said. “I tend to move often with higher residuals and strive for at least a 45-day recovery period.”

Tioga County Conservation Professionals Danielle Singer and Heather Gulliford provided technical assistance materials and AEM programming spotlights for farmers who would like to partner with the district on farm projects or have another set of independent eyes look at opportunities and challenges on the farm and provide practical solutions.

“These get-togethers serve as connection points for all sorts of meaningful conversations and mentoring opportunities,” said Singer. “We all love being the conduit for farmers in providing the knowledge they need to be resilient and successful, no matter the enterprise.”

The next pasture walk is scheduled for Aug. 13 at Twin Brook Farm, 304 Lainhart Rd., Owego, NY, from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Contact Danielle Singer at 607.972.2365 or SingerD@tiogacountyny.gov for registration details.

“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” – John Muir

by Troy Bishopp