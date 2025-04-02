A meat-up for learning

ORISKANY, NY – The new beef cattle Extension specialist with Cornell Pro-Livestock isn’t hard to notice with his signature cowboy hat, ostrich leather boots and red Chevy truck named Jolene. Indeed, Dr. Adam Murray’s swagger is good for New York’s beef industry.

What makes Murray such a good resource for the farmers around the state is his practical experience managing beef animals coupled with his expertise in meat science and understanding of marketing strategies in giving consumers the best eating experience.

“I am passionate about animal agriculture and advancing beef cattle production. My graduate degrees from Virginia Tech and Texas A&M University cover both live cattle production and the meat industry. My research is focused on how cattle management throughout the entire lifecycle can influence carcass characteristics and the eating experience,” he said. “My focus is to support New York beef cattle producers of various sizes through programming, research and facilitating market development, and to educate new and existing farmers about different cattle production and marketing strategies.”

Murray recently spoke at two after-chore meetings hosted by CCE Oneida and CCE Cayuga. He discussed the factors that influence an animal’s carcass value and managing cattle to optimize carcass value and went through a series of slides on what finished cattle look like.

Murray gave producers a practical perspective on how to measure value in beef carcasses and how measurements like dressing percentage, yield grade and quality grade are calculated and influenced by cattle management decisions. These measurements provide significant insights into total red meat yield and the eating experience of carcasses produced.

“This ultimately drives economic decision-making in the beef industry for cattle producers and beef consumers alike,” added Murray.

Concepts like beef color development and how cattle diet can affect beef flavor and tenderness were also touched upon. Murray concluded with “What is finished?” when raising beef cattle, explaining traits cattle producers should look for in live cattle so they are harvested at the optimal time to maximize profit potential and create an enjoyable beef eating experience.

Following the presentations, a robust farmer networking session ensued. The only thing missing was a grill and some steaks. Maybe next time?

To connect with the Beef Doctor, reach out to 571.498.0105 or arm384@cornell.edu.

by Troy Bishopp