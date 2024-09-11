A journey through grazing

OWEGO, NY – Fresh off the 2023-24 Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card that indicated the Upper Susquehanna River in New York received the second highest quality score (B-) of all the bay state jurisdictions, a group of farmers celebrated at a recent Tioga County pasture walk.

“Rotational grazing has been a lifetime journey of learning and now it’s extra important in the case for maintaining water quality for my downstream neighbors,” said Marvin Moyer, host of the pasture meeting.

Marvin and Mildred Moyer, along with their family members, have been organically raising 100% grass-fed beef cattle at Twin Brook Farm for over 35 years, along with chickens, pigs and sheep, and selling meat directly from the farm for decades.

“It’s been a passion of mine that customers appreciate, as we show and tell, how our management compliments the holistic goals of the watershed,” said Moyer. “I want to help solve the problem and not be a part of it. I want to be the solution.”

Before Moyer purchased an additional 90-plus acres of farmland adjacent to Little Nanticoke Creek, he was already safeguarding the land and water cycle on his property by running a rotational grazing system and keeping perennial plant communities intact. The recent twilight walk introduced farmers to Moyer’s cow/calf pastures, management style and his genetic base – and moved into plant identification by CCE Cortland Field Crops Specialist Janice Degni. CCE Cortland Dairy Specialist Betsy Hicks helped guests learn about grass growth indicators, forage inventory measurements and animal nutrition guidelines given the sward that was there.

Moyer provided a wagon ride to his “new” land that crossed over the creek where significant conservation work was doing its job. The creek became a lesson plan; practical farmer “rock turnovers” led by CCE Tioga Ag Educator Kelly Jackson led to identifying beneficial benthic macro-invertebrates such as mayflies, stoneflies and caddisflies, which are indicators of water quality. Upon observation, the Moyers are clearly helping their stream ecosystem.

Tioga County Soil & Water Conservation District professionals Heather Gulliford and Danielle Singer highlighted the work and technical assistance put on the ground working with Moyer to create a legacy project for generations. The work includes a creek berm removal reconnecting to the flood plain; the installation of 11,000 feet of fencing and 4,800 feet of waterline for two watering systems to facilitate rotational grazing in their new pastures; a five-acre riparian forest buffer with cattle exclusion fencing on both sides of the 1,400-foot stream reach; and a three-acre upland tree planting project dedicated to fruit, mast and wildlife habitat species with an adjacent wetland pond to increase biodiversity on the farm.

His grazing system is now larger than 160 acres for his 40 cow/calf, replacement and finishing herds.

“These localized get-togethers on a farm to share experiences, ideas and see what’s happening on the land is an approach that is unmatched,” said Singer.

“Getting farmers together and making connections to their land within a holistic context is really energizing towards our Agricultural Environmental Management Program goals here at the district and with our regional partners at Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition,” emphasized Gulliford.

The next Tioga County Summer Series Pasture Walk is on Sept. 12 at 696 Honeypot Rd., Candor, NY, where sheep production and management will be highlighted. Call 607.391.2662 to register.

by Troy Bishopp