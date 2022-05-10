A great turnout for the NY Jr. Beef Producers Spring Preview Show

Despite a colder start to the weekend, New York Junior Beef Producers had a great turnout and show at the 2022 NYJBPA Spring Preview Show. Approximately 90 youth exhibited over 150 head of commercial and registered cattle in Batavia at the Genesee County Fairgrounds April 22 – 24. The show was judged by Bill Dunn from Cochranton, PA. Showmanship classes included the heifer and steer show.

In addition to the show, there were a variety of contests and activities for kids to participate in. The contests kicked off with a judging demonstration followed by a competition facilitated by Jason Corey of Painted Post. After judging, youth participated in a knowledge contest which included a test, meat station, quality assurance station, feed identification, breed identification and equipment identification. Saturday evening, after a Junior business meeting, show attendees had a chance to get a barbecue chicken dinner and participate in a fun and competitive corn hole competition. The top two corn hole teams each won a set of NYJBPA corn hole boards. Sunday morning saw sunny skies and much warmer temperatures as well as the start of the team fitting contest. Thirteen teams of four to five kids participated for the top five places. Teams had 45 minutes to fit an animal for the show ring. During a break in the show, a special award was presented to Dan McGee. He won the NYBPA 2021 Value Discovery Award for his 86 years of support to NYBPA, specifically the youth. “The kids are the future,” McGee said.

Thank you to our judge Bill Dunn for his time judging the show and for helping the youth further improve themselves and their cattle; Jason Corey for overseeing the judging contest; Sara Fessner, NYJBPA advisor; Brenda Dermody and Karen Clark for help in the show office; Kirby Dygert for announcing the show; Karen and Jim Insley, Zack Welker, Laura Kwilos and Skip Lear for helping in the ring and ringside; Megan Andersen of Rock Valley Livestock Photography for being the show photographer; Dr. Keith Carlson, James Foss and the Genesee County Ag Society for letting us use the grounds for the show; and to all those who helped make the show run smoothly for the youth.

A huge thank you goes to the show sponsors who helped make this show an awesome experience for the Junior beef producers: Sinon Farms, William’s Cattle LLC, Hidden Springs Farm, Yankee Angus, Sew Fancy Embroidery, Mark Colf Excavating, Gossett & Son Registered Angus, Growmark, Finger Lakes Livestock Exchange, Michael Sidore, Simme Valley, Amped Up Cattle Company, Bud’s View Acres, Willow Dell Farm, Trowbridge Farms, Swede Hay Services, Rugenstein Family Farm, Coryn Red Cattle Company, Bozeman Farms, Clark Family Farm, WBB Farms, Scootin’ Thru Farm, Broughton Cattle Company, Tullyfergus Angus, Tamberlane Farm, Town Line Livestock, Murphy Farms, JKW Polled Herefords, Majin That Farm, AJS Simmentals, Endeavor Cattle Company, Old Glory Farm, Carousel Design, Andersen’s Maple Farm, Kemmeren Family Farm, Carmina Wood Morris, DPC, Stoney Ridge Maple Farm, King’s Angus Farm, Serendipity Acres Farm Market & Greenhouse, NY Hereford Association, NY Angus Association, Paratore Family, Moon Meadow Farm, Sunrise Farms, Arend Family Farm, Marino Family, Attica Veterinary Associates, State Street Animal Hospital, Marlin Horst & Son and SG Angus.

The results of the show and contests are as follows:

Showmanship

Master Showman – Evie Groom

Reserve Master Showman – Dylan Bozeman

Honorable Mention Showman – Shianne Foss

Heifer Show

Overall Supreme Champion Heifer – Dylan Bozeman

Reserve Champion Heifer – Evie Groom

Grand Champion Angus Heifer – Evie Groom

Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Taylor Schofield

Grand Champion Hereford Heifer – Colten Sugg

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer – McGuire Insley

Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Kylene Stierly

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Lana Miles

Grand Champion Simmental Heifer – Dylan Bozeman

Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer – Evan Kingdon

Grand Champion AOB Heifer – Kaitlyn Broughton

Reserve Champion AOB Heifer – Makayla Sugg

Grand Champion Commercial Heifer – Frances Greis

Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer – Madeline Gabel

Market Steer Show

Grand Champion Steer – Gianna Marino

Reserve Champion Steer – Nathan Reynolds

Dairy Steer Show

1st – Spencer Broughton

2nd – Carter Kuipers

3rd – Ruth Kuipers

4th – Grant Kuipers

Bred & Owned Class

Champion – Makayla Sugg

Reserve – Owen Grefrath

Judging Contest

Pee Wee: 1st – Laramie Pyra; 2nd – Eli Schutz; 3rd – Addison Snyder; 4th – Payton Ford; 5th – Grant Pyra

Juniors: 1st – Leslie Mesch; 2nd – Cody Carlson; 3rd – Audrey Dorman; 4th – Rith Kuipers; 5th – Ellie Tanner

Intermediate: 1st – Nate Blair; 2nd – Evan Broughton; 3rd – Morgan Griffin; 4th – Kaitlyn Broughton; 5th – Daisy Trowbridge

Seniors: 1st – Shianne Foss; 2nd – Rylie Lear; 3rd – Makayla McLenithan; 4th – Allison McNamara; 5th – Caleb Carlson

Knowledge Contest

Pee Wee: 1st – Emma Montross; 2nd – Grant Pyra; 3rd – Lily Trowbridge; 4th – Dakota Ford; 5th – Frances Greis

Juniors: 1st – Luke Wilson; 2nd – Madeline Gabel; 3rd – Leslie Mesch; 4th – Makayla Sugg; 5th – Jenna Weixlmann

Intermediate: 1st – Allison McNamara; 2nd – Morgan Griffin; 3rd – Kaitlyn Broughton; 4th – Lana Miles; 5th – Evie Groom

Seniors: 1st – Brooke Gerhardt; 2nd – Nathan Reynolds; 3rd – Anna King; 4th – Caleb Carlson; 5th – Jillian Miles

Team Fitting Contest

1st Place Team – McGuire Insley, Morgan Griffin, Makayla Sugg, Isabella Montross

2nd Place Team – Jillian Miles, Celes Paratore, Chloe Landphair, Leslie Mesch

3rd Place Team – Cody Noel, Allison McNamara, Camden Milhollen, Laramie Pyra

4th Place Team – McKayla McLenithan, Madeline Gabel, Claire Bliss, Chelsea Lippert

5th Place Team – Mandy Hurlburt, Amelia Paratore, Kennedy Whiting, Lily Trowbridge

Corn Hole Competition

1st Place Team – Bill and Travis Kauffman

2nd Place Team – Mike Whiting and Austin Kelly