A great turnout for the NY Jr. Beef Producers Spring Preview Show

Despite a colder start to the weekend, New York Junior Beef Producers had a great turnout and show at the 2022 NYJBPA Spring Preview Show. Approximately 90 youth exhibited over 150 head of commercial and registered cattle in Batavia at the Genesee County Fairgrounds April 22 – 24. The show was judged by Bill Dunn from Cochranton, PA. Showmanship classes included the heifer and steer show.
In addition to the show, there were a variety of contests and activities for kids to participate in. The contests kicked off with a judging demonstration followed by a competition facilitated by Jason Corey of Painted Post. After judging, youth participated in a knowledge contest which included a test, meat station, quality assurance station, feed identification, breed identification and equipment identification. Saturday evening, after a Junior business meeting, show attendees had a chance to get a barbecue chicken dinner and participate in a fun and competitive corn hole competition. The top two corn hole teams each won a set of NYJBPA corn hole boards. Sunday morning saw sunny skies and much warmer temperatures as well as the start of the team fitting contest. Thirteen teams of four to five kids participated for the top five places. Teams had 45 minutes to fit an animal for the show ring. During a break in the show, a special award was presented to Dan McGee. He won the NYBPA 2021 Value Discovery Award for his 86 years of support to NYBPA, specifically the youth. “The kids are the future,” McGee said.
Thank you to our judge Bill Dunn for his time judging the show and for helping the youth further improve themselves and their cattle; Jason Corey for overseeing the judging contest; Sara Fessner, NYJBPA advisor; Brenda Dermody and Karen Clark for help in the show office; Kirby Dygert for announcing the show; Karen and Jim Insley, Zack Welker, Laura Kwilos and Skip Lear for helping in the ring and ringside; Megan Andersen of Rock Valley Livestock Photography for being the show photographer; Dr. Keith Carlson, James Foss and the Genesee County Ag Society for letting us use the grounds for the show; and to all those who helped make the show run smoothly for the youth.
A huge thank you goes to the show sponsors who helped make this show an awesome experience for the Junior beef producers: Sinon Farms, William’s Cattle LLC, Hidden Springs Farm, Yankee Angus, Sew Fancy Embroidery, Mark Colf Excavating, Gossett & Son Registered Angus, Growmark, Finger Lakes Livestock Exchange, Michael Sidore, Simme Valley, Amped Up Cattle Company, Bud’s View Acres, Willow Dell Farm, Trowbridge Farms, Swede Hay Services, Rugenstein Family Farm, Coryn Red Cattle Company, Bozeman Farms, Clark Family Farm, WBB Farms, Scootin’ Thru Farm, Broughton Cattle Company, Tullyfergus Angus, Tamberlane Farm, Town Line Livestock, Murphy Farms, JKW Polled Herefords, Majin That Farm, AJS Simmentals, Endeavor Cattle Company, Old Glory Farm, Carousel Design, Andersen’s Maple Farm, Kemmeren Family Farm, Carmina Wood Morris, DPC, Stoney Ridge Maple Farm, King’s Angus Farm, Serendipity Acres Farm Market & Greenhouse, NY Hereford Association, NY Angus Association, Paratore Family, Moon Meadow Farm, Sunrise Farms, Arend Family Farm, Marino Family, Attica Veterinary Associates, State Street Animal Hospital, Marlin Horst & Son and SG Angus.
The results of the show and contests are as follows:
Showmanship
Master Showman – Evie Groom
Reserve Master Showman – Dylan Bozeman
Honorable Mention Showman – Shianne Foss
Heifer Show
Overall Supreme Champion Heifer – Dylan Bozeman
Reserve Champion Heifer – Evie Groom
Grand Champion Angus Heifer – Evie Groom
Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Taylor Schofield
Grand Champion Hereford Heifer – Colten Sugg
Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer – McGuire Insley
Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Kylene Stierly
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Lana Miles
Grand Champion Simmental Heifer – Dylan Bozeman
Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer – Evan Kingdon
Grand Champion AOB Heifer – Kaitlyn Broughton
Reserve Champion AOB Heifer – Makayla Sugg
Grand Champion Commercial Heifer – Frances Greis
Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer – Madeline Gabel
Market Steer Show
Grand Champion Steer – Gianna Marino
Reserve Champion Steer – Nathan Reynolds
Dairy Steer Show
1st – Spencer Broughton
2nd – Carter Kuipers
3rd – Ruth Kuipers
4th – Grant Kuipers
Bred & Owned Class
Champion – Makayla Sugg
Reserve – Owen Grefrath
Judging Contest
Pee Wee: 1st – Laramie Pyra; 2nd – Eli Schutz; 3rd – Addison Snyder; 4th – Payton Ford; 5th – Grant Pyra
Juniors: 1st – Leslie Mesch; 2nd – Cody Carlson; 3rd – Audrey Dorman; 4th – Rith Kuipers; 5th – Ellie Tanner
Intermediate: 1st – Nate Blair; 2nd – Evan Broughton; 3rd – Morgan Griffin; 4th – Kaitlyn Broughton; 5th – Daisy Trowbridge
Seniors: 1st – Shianne Foss; 2nd – Rylie Lear; 3rd – Makayla McLenithan; 4th – Allison McNamara; 5th – Caleb Carlson
Knowledge Contest
Pee Wee: 1st – Emma Montross; 2nd – Grant Pyra; 3rd – Lily Trowbridge; 4th – Dakota Ford; 5th – Frances Greis
Juniors: 1st – Luke Wilson; 2nd – Madeline Gabel; 3rd – Leslie Mesch; 4th – Makayla Sugg; 5th – Jenna Weixlmann
Intermediate: 1st – Allison McNamara; 2nd – Morgan Griffin; 3rd – Kaitlyn Broughton; 4th – Lana Miles; 5th – Evie Groom
Seniors: 1st – Brooke Gerhardt; 2nd – Nathan Reynolds; 3rd – Anna King; 4th – Caleb Carlson; 5th – Jillian Miles
Team Fitting Contest
1st Place Team – McGuire Insley, Morgan Griffin, Makayla Sugg, Isabella Montross
2nd Place Team – Jillian Miles, Celes Paratore, Chloe Landphair, Leslie Mesch
3rd Place Team – Cody Noel, Allison McNamara, Camden Milhollen, Laramie Pyra
4th Place Team – McKayla McLenithan, Madeline Gabel, Claire Bliss, Chelsea Lippert
5th Place Team – Mandy Hurlburt, Amelia Paratore, Kennedy Whiting, Lily Trowbridge
Corn Hole Competition
1st Place Team – Bill and Travis Kauffman
2nd Place Team – Mike Whiting and Austin Kelly
Leave A Comment