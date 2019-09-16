A fresh new look for Country Folks

Next year is 2020 – and if you haven’t heard a pun about a “perfect vision” for the new year, we’re reiterating it here. At Lee Newspapers, we are making changes now to present a new vision for our loyal readers.

Some of the biggest updates you may be seeing will be coming in the actual look of Country Folks. For ease of reading, we made the print of our stories larger. For a more modern feel, we have shifted the headlines to the left and added imaging to separate them from the stories and articles. In essence, it’s a fresh new look for the news we bring you weekly.

“It’s a clean, more polished look,” explained Managing Editor Joan Kark-Wren. “These were much-needed aesthetic changes – and the good news is we are still dedicated to the high quality informational content we’ve been bringing our readers for nearly half a century.”

We know you are busy, always working on one project or another. We undertook this project to benefit you, our readers – and we sincerely hope it makes the Country Folks experience better for you.