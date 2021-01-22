58th New York Dairy Princess Coronation set

The 58th annual New York State Dairy Princess Coronation is set for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. The pageant will be broadcast virtually on American Dairy Association North East social media channels.

“While we can’t gather in person to support our young dairy advocates this year, we encourage all dairy enthusiasts to join us virtually,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We’ll celebrate the creative ways they adapted in this unprecedented year to reach thousands of consumers through school programs, retail visits and milk distributions.”

ADA North East will provide a dairy Checkoff update video to show how its programs are increasing demand and sales of milk and other dairy products while building trust among the consumers.

