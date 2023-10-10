4-H Beef Heifer Show at the Big E

Taking place on a drizzly New England Saturday afternoon, the Eastern States Exposition’s 4-H Beef Show went off without a hitch inside the Mallary Arena. Youth from 4-H clubs across New England participates in both the heifer and steer shows.

Judging the Sept. 23 event was Shawn Varner of Liberty, MO. Varner has previously judged at the American Royal, National Western and other large shows and state fairs as well as many Jackpot shows.

Winners of the heifer show by breed are listed below:

Aberdeen Grand Champion: Havana Upshaw, Lowell, MA, with NE Katana 15K; Reserve Champion: Kyleigh Borden, Haverhill, MA, with NE Kit Kat

Aberdeen Percentage Grand Champion: Brielle Moulton, Westford, MA, with NE Karamel

Crossbred Grand Champion: Madison Perkins, North Stonington, CT, with HH Jolene; Reserve Champion: Lauren Snyder, Sutton, MA, with Aayla

Highland Grand Champion: Olivia Nason, Boscawen, NH, with Sky of Lamb Farm; Reserve Champion with OBN Summer

Simmental Grand Champion: Henry Skuza, Millbrook, NY, with Miley K26; Reserve Champion: Eva McBride, Shapleigh, Maine, with 4 Star Maui

After some serious consideration by Judge Varner, Madison Perkins was named the 4-H Beef Heifer Show Grand Champion, and Madelyn Syme was named Reserve Grand Champion.

by Courtney Llewellyn