3 Sisters Farm, building opportunities for the next generation

Indigenous peoples throughout North America planted corn, beans and squash together, known as the “three sisters” because they nurture each other like family when planted together.

These three crops work together, with each providing essential support for the others’ growth and survival. This also describes the newly formed 3 Sisters Farm in Clinton, NY, which is dedicated to local beef production. The former dairy farm, now operated by Greg and Rebecca Calidonna, was a natural fit for their three daughters, Nora (7), Allie (5) and Emma (3) to start their own farming journey. With the help of their Uncle Chris, all the daily chores and tasks are taken care of.

Succeeding in agriculture takes a village. The many generations of the Calidonna family who farm and run Clinton Tractor & Implement Company know this recipe of support firsthand with over 73 years growing crops, raising children and livestock and serving the local community with quality equipment and service.

“My grandfather John and his siblings used to milk cows in Clinton on two different farms when they were young. In 1953, they started the equipment dealership, and later the family transitioned to raising beef cows due to the time constraints of running a dealership. My Aunt Becky and Regina still carry that on today at the same farm my great-grandparents purchased back in the early 1900s,” said Greg.

“Our farm now is only about two miles from there, and we’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to carry on the tradition of having cows at that farm since the early 1900s.”

Their legacy farm became available when the Mike Cosgrove family, who had a very successful dairy farm, wanted to retire and sell their land. The 200-acre farm is a mix of crop and hay land for grain and straw sales, pastures for livestock, several ponds and the infrastructure to easily step into a beef operation.

“We utilized and fixed up the dairy barn for our calves after being weaned. We also added a few barns for storage and one for our beef cows,” said Greg.

The cattle rotationally graze through eight paddocks encompassed by a high tensile perimeter fence, subdivided with portable fencing through the summer months. The beef barn is set up to have a pen pack and scrape alley with slant bars for hay feeding and finishing with corn in the winter months.

Having farming in his blood, Greg decided after college, in addition to providing equipment sales support, to carry on the tradition of running equipment through crop and hay production, starting with 12 acres and moving up to a few hundred. The natural next step was to raise animals, as this coincided with the births of their three daughters.

“We started with 14 Angus x Simmental cows ranging from bred heifers, cows, steers and calves that we purchased from a friend who was retiring from farming,” Greg said. “Essentially, our girls are growing up with the cow families, which currently stand at around 75 animals.”

“Farming teaches many lessons to our girls that will prepare them for life’s opportunities,” said Rebecca. The sisters participate in daily chores when they aren’t busy in school or in a very active afterschool schedule. They get to be part of animal husbandry, crop production and pasture management with their parents.

“I love moving the cows and putting them in the squeeze chute and driving tractors,” said Nora. Allie likes “feeding the cows and playing with her bunnies” and Emma affectionately likes “working with her daddy” the best.

Although they just started to sell a few finished animals direct to consumer, local residents are excited to support the young ladies on their journey into the future to steward a farm that teaches them about life. It also looks like the marketing will take care of itself, as the cuteness factor is high.

“We are thankful for the opportunity and happy that the farm is still being used as it was originally intended and not swallowed up by development or reduced to just cropland. Between our farm, my aunt’s and my father John’s farm, we’re proud to be utilizing three farms in their entirety, right here in Clinton, from the land to the barns,” said Greg.

Like the three sisters’ context, the farm nurtures a family and a community with beef.

by Troy Bishopp