2025 NYFS returns to snow-covered Syracuse

The New York Farm Show (NYFS) returned to the state fairgrounds last week in the wake of the latest cold front to grace the Northeast.

The show enjoyed great attendance as always. The NYFS is one of the premier agricultural showcases in the state, seeing thousands of visitors each year.

The organization noted 20 new exhibitors at the show, joining NYFS’s existing roster of more than 400 vendors and reaching across a broad swath of the industry. To name a few: Vermont-based heavy equipment distributor Wood’s CRW; LVI Enterprise, which manufactures compost tillage equipment for poultry and dairy operations; Levi’s Concrete Grooving, offering grooving options for dairy and beef barns and more; and La Crosse Seed, which distributes high quality forage, turf, cover crop and wildlife seed through dealers nationwide.

This year marked a pivot for Country Folks, as publisher Lee Newspapers has exhibited in the Exposition Center for the last several years. They set up in the Dairy Building this year, showcasing Country Folks, their publication offerings for commercial horticulture and the rural lifestyle market and their full inventory of push-in signs, banners and other print items available through their commercial print arm, Graphic Design and Print Services by Lee Newspapers.

But Country Folks is the “why” for this show. Sales Manager Bruce Button said, “It’s always great to be back. We love connecting with everyone here.” He stopped to wave with a smile at a familiar face across the room. “New York State is one of our strongest territories from a circulation standpoint and it’s invaluable to be here on the ground, seeing what’s new in the industry and getting a feel for the state of the industry and how our producers are faring.”

Despite uncertainties floating through the market this year in regard to tariffs, the Farm Bill, avian influenza and more, the room seems to share that optimism. “Things look a little different these days,” one farmer remarked, “but we’re still here and doing what we love.”

That evolution can be a scary topic as farm structures and markets change or face unknowns, but it doesn’t all have to be. A “bigger tent” is an asset for the ag industry. As an example, take advocacy group Farmer Veteran Coalition, represented by their New York chapter at the show. It is a national nonprofit organization focused on cultivating a new generation of farmers and food leaders by developing viable employment and meaningful careers through the collaboration of the farming and military communities.

There is room for everyone in Northeastern agriculture – and the future is filled with possibility for this industry.

The New York Farm Show returns February 2026.

by Andy Haman