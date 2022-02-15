2022 CME Group beef industry scholarship recipients announced

by Sheridan Chaney

It truly is an honor to be awarded as one of 10 recipients nationwide to receive the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CME scholarship. Being a part of the beef industry and having the opportunity to apply for this scholarship has been such a blessing and I am humbled to have my dedication to this industry recognized.

I am currently finishing my senior year at Catoctin High School and plan to attend Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS, as a member of the livestock judging team. I can’t wait for this next chapter of my life and am so excited to further my connections with people involved in the agricultural industry.

Continuing to participate in livestock judging and meeting more ag professionals will be very beneficial for my future goals. The support of the agricultural community, 4-H, FFA and the Hereford Association has had a tremendous impact on me and I hope one day to pay it forward.

I was born and raised on a farm and later had the opportunity to spend nearly eight years on a ranch in south central Nebraska. I’ve been blessed to always be involved in raising beef cattle my entire life. This has provided me with many opportunities like exhibiting at the Junior National Hereford Expo.

I have participated in 4-H and FFA activities and have always had a passion for agricultural advocacy. It’s because of these experiences that I plan to major in agricultural communications and have a career that one day allows me to work with an agricultural organization, company or association where I play a key role in promoting their business as well as continuing to tell the agricultural story. I have always enjoyed speaking to others about what I’m passionate about and encouraging them to get involved in promoting a positive image for the ag community. My ultimate goal is to help make a difference in the agricultural industry wherever I go.

This scholarship will certainly help me achieve these goals I’ve set and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Ten students pursuing careers in the beef industry were awarded $1,500 scholarships by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF) and recognized during the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention in Houston. The CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship program recognizes talented and thoughtful students emerging as industry leaders, and Sheridan Chaney was the only scholarship winner from the Country Folks region.

“NCF and CME Group congratulate this year’s scholarship recipients, who are future leaders in the beef industry,” said Dave True, NCF chair. “We are honored to recognize these exceptional students and help them in their career pursuits.”