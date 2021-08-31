by Lynn Bliven, Agriculture & Natural Resources Issue Leader
CCE Allegany County’s Agriculture Program announces the 2021 Allegany County Fair Youth Dairy Show results.
On July 21, the Allegany County Fair held the Youth Dairy Show. This year’s show opened with a meet and greet with the judge, Casey Arlig-Hinz from Houghton, NY.
Beginning the show with Junior Showmanship, Morgan Holcomb was first in class followed by Ben Eshelman and Riley Blarr. All juniors received blue ribbon awards.
Moving into the Intermediate Showmanship division 1st blue to Natalie Burrows, 2nd blue Emma Bolzan and 3rd blue to Abigail Morton.
For the Senior division topping the class was Halayna Eddy. Also receiving blue ribbons was Taylor Brokaw and Kelsi Morton.
In our Novice Showmanship division Bentley Foster, Lindsey Reynolds, Lincoln Reynolds and Jim Eshelman received a blue.
Winners in each division received a halter sponsored by SAPUTO. The top two from each division competed for Master Showmanship. This year’s winner Morgan Holcomb received a director’s chair sponsored by The York Agency, Lester York. Reserve Master Showmanship, Bentley Foster received a bag of grooming supplies and cash award from Jefferds Enterprises.
A single participant in Cloverbud Showmanship, open to youth 5-7 years old, Lily Morton, received a participation ribbon and an award sponsored by Wild Geese Farm.
Breed classes were held following showmanship. Highlights for these classes are as follows with the award, award sponsor and recipient.
Ayrshire Senior Champion – Lost Valley Farm – Natalie Burrows
Ayrshire Reserve Senior Champion – Zane Covert – Morgan Holcomb
Holstein Senior Champion – Center Vu Farm – Kelsi Morton
Holstein Reserve Senior Champion – Skyview Farm – Halayna Eddy
Holstein Best Udder – Jennifer Dunlap Memorial by Vicki Santangelo/Dunlap family – Kelsi Morton
Grade Senior Champion – Zane Covert – Emma Bolzan
Ayrshire Junior Champion – Dave’s Printing – Morgan Holcomb
Ayrshire Reserve Junior Champion – Skyview Farms – Natalie Burrows
Holstein Junior Champion – Allegany County Pomona Grange – Riley Blarr
Holstein Reserve Junior Champion – Lost Valley Farm – Bentley Foster
Jersey Junior Champion – Allegany County Pomona Grange – Lindsey Reynolds
Jersey Reserve Junior Champion – Allegany County Farm Bureau – Jim Eshelman
Brown Swiss Junior Champion – Dave’s Printing – Morgan Holcomb
Brown Swiss Reserve Junior Champion – Allegany County Farm Bureau – Morgan Holcomb
Guernsey Junior Champion – The York Agency – Natalie Burrows
Grade Grand Champion – Reisdorf Bros. Inc. – Kelsi Morton
Grade Reserve Grand Champion – E.I.E.I.O. Farm – Abigail Morton
Ayrshire Grand Champion – Windfall Farms – Natalie Burrows
Ayrshire Reserve Grand Champion – Dave’s Printing – Morgan Holcomb
Holstein Grand Champion – Missy & Mike Holcomb – Kelsie Morton
Holstein Reserve Grand Champion – Dave’s Printing – Kaylee Eddy
Jersey Grand Champion – Shady Lane Farm – Lindsey Reynolds
Jersey Reserve Grand Champion – Allegany County Farm Bureau – Jim Eshelman
Brown Swiss Grand Champion – Windfall Farms – Morgan Holcomb
Brown Swiss Reserve Grand Champion – Allegany County Farm Bureau – Morgan Holcomb
Guernsey Junior Champion – Zane Covert – Natalie Burrows
Supreme Champion – Birds All Dairy – Natalie Burrows
Best Breed and Owned – Jefferds Livestock – Riley Blarr
Dairy Herd – 1st place Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club
Club Herd – 1st place Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club
Judge Casey Arlig-Hinz is a proud Allegany County 4-H Alumni. She started showing at the age of 10 and hasn’t stopped since. Casey owns and operates Lakeview Genetics with her daughter Lorelei. Casey also is the coach for the NYS 4-H Dairy Judging Team and has judged all across America and Europe.
