by Lynn Bliven, Agriculture & Natural Resources Issue Leader

CCE Allegany County’s Agriculture Program announces the 2021 Allegany County Fair Youth Dairy Show results.

On July 21, the Allegany County Fair held the Youth Dairy Show. This year’s show opened with a meet and greet with the judge, Casey Arlig-Hinz from Houghton, NY.

Beginning the show with Junior Showmanship, Morgan Holcomb was first in class followed by Ben Eshelman and Riley Blarr. All juniors received blue ribbon awards.

Moving into the Intermediate Showmanship division 1st blue to Natalie Burrows, 2nd blue Emma Bolzan and 3rd blue to Abigail Morton.

For the Senior division topping the class was Halayna Eddy. Also receiving blue ribbons was Taylor Brokaw and Kelsi Morton.

In our Novice Showmanship division Bentley Foster, Lindsey Reynolds, Lincoln Reynolds and Jim Eshelman received a blue.

Winners in each division received a halter sponsored by SAPUTO. The top two from each division competed for Master Showmanship. This year’s winner Morgan Holcomb received a director’s chair sponsored by The York Agency, Lester York. Reserve Master Showmanship, Bentley Foster received a bag of grooming supplies and cash award from Jefferds Enterprises.

A single participant in Cloverbud Showmanship, open to youth 5-7 years old, Lily Morton, received a participation ribbon and an award sponsored by Wild Geese Farm.

Breed classes were held following showmanship. Highlights for these classes are as follows with the award, award sponsor and recipient.

Ayrshire Senior Champion – Lost Valley Farm – Natalie Burrows

Ayrshire Reserve Senior Champion – Zane Covert – Morgan Holcomb

Holstein Senior Champion – Center Vu Farm – Kelsi Morton

Holstein Reserve Senior Champion – Skyview Farm – Halayna Eddy

Holstein Best Udder – Jennifer Dunlap Memorial by Vicki Santangelo/Dunlap family – Kelsi Morton

Grade Senior Champion – Zane Covert – Emma Bolzan

Ayrshire Junior Champion – Dave’s Printing – Morgan Holcomb

Ayrshire Reserve Junior Champion – Skyview Farms – Natalie Burrows

Holstein Junior Champion – Allegany County Pomona Grange – Riley Blarr

Holstein Reserve Junior Champion – Lost Valley Farm – Bentley Foster

Jersey Junior Champion – Allegany County Pomona Grange – Lindsey Reynolds

Jersey Reserve Junior Champion – Allegany County Farm Bureau – Jim Eshelman

Brown Swiss Junior Champion – Dave’s Printing – Morgan Holcomb

Brown Swiss Reserve Junior Champion – Allegany County Farm Bureau – Morgan Holcomb

Guernsey Junior Champion – The York Agency – Natalie Burrows

Grade Grand Champion – Reisdorf Bros. Inc. – Kelsi Morton

Grade Reserve Grand Champion – E.I.E.I.O. Farm – Abigail Morton

Ayrshire Grand Champion – Windfall Farms – Natalie Burrows

Ayrshire Reserve Grand Champion – Dave’s Printing – Morgan Holcomb

Holstein Grand Champion – Missy & Mike Holcomb – Kelsie Morton

Holstein Reserve Grand Champion – Dave’s Printing – Kaylee Eddy

Jersey Grand Champion – Shady Lane Farm – Lindsey Reynolds

Jersey Reserve Grand Champion – Allegany County Farm Bureau – Jim Eshelman

Brown Swiss Grand Champion – Windfall Farms – Morgan Holcomb

Brown Swiss Reserve Grand Champion – Allegany County Farm Bureau – Morgan Holcomb

Guernsey Junior Champion – Zane Covert – Natalie Burrows

Supreme Champion – Birds All Dairy – Natalie Burrows

Best Breed and Owned – Jefferds Livestock – Riley Blarr

Dairy Herd – 1st place Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club

Club Herd – 1st place Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club

Judge Casey Arlig-Hinz is a proud Allegany County 4-H Alumni. She started showing at the age of 10 and hasn’t stopped since. Casey owns and operates Lakeview Genetics with her daughter Lorelei. Casey also is the coach for the NYS 4-H Dairy Judging Team and has judged all across America and Europe.