Winter Calf Care discussed at CCE 2016 Calf Management workshops

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

Winter calf care was one topic discussed at Cornell Cooperative Extension’s (CCE) 2016 Calf Management Workshops held across New York State.

During a workshop held in Norwich, NY, CNY CCE Dairy Specialist Dave Balbian and Betsy Hicks of CCE Southern Central NY Dairy and Field Crops team led a discussion on the importance of meeting neonatal and pre-weaned calf requirements in the northeast winter months.

Calf stress is high in calves less than 6-weeks old, explained Hicks, and that stress has a 14-day impact on the calf. Added stress from cold weather complicates the situation even more.

It takes a lot of bedding to keep a neonatal calf warm, Hicks commented. “And it’s worth it!”

Calves experience stress from cold temperatures differently as they age. Research shows that neonatal calves begin to show signs of stress when temperatures are as high as 60 degrees, with a critical temperature of 48 degrees. For older calves 32 degrees is the critical temperature.

Cold stress causes calves to divert energy away from growth and immune function to fight the effects of being cold. Additional energy must be added to the ration, as well as housing strategies that must be utilized to fight the effects of cold stress and maintain the growth rate of approximately 2 pounds per day.

“The entire pre-weaned period is a transition period,” Hicks explained. “Pre-weaned nutrition is impacted by cold stress. When temperatures are down to zero, these new born babies have 100 percent increase in what they need for energy.”

In winter months a cold calf is going to burn energy before protein. “We might bump up the fat percent in milk replacer during winter months because she’s going to be utilizing the fat, but we’re going to feed her more of it. The key is to keep energy and protein in balance,” Hicks stressed. “If she’s facing cold stress we need to feed more, especially to those winter calves.”

Hicks cautioned against increasing the amount of milk replacer. “If calves receive too many total solids in a feeding they will become dehydrated.”

Water is another concern for calves in the winter, and water at 101.5 degrees, normal calf temperature, should be available. When feedings and water are not served at calf temperature in the cold months, the calf will expend more energy to warm it once it is internalized.

Water should be offered frequently. “They have to have water there. If it’s not there, they can’t drink it. If there is ice in the water, dump it out!” stressed Hicks.

Increased calories are mandatory to maintain calf weight, so increasing calories or amount of feedings is required. Hicks said the frequency of feeding also affects the calf’s digestive efficiency. “Normal suckling takes place eight to 10 times a day; that would allow greater intake than most hand feedings at twice a day.”

Dairy calf manager Kevin Craver of Whittaker Farms, who attended the workshop, attested that calves in his care, weighing about 80 pounds at birth, weighed in at 290 at 56 days old.

“We feed three times a day. It makes a big difference in the winter months, a big difference!” said Craver. “Most of mine like a gallon and a half to two gallons a feeding.”

“Some people do the three times a day feeding in the winter time and then they are so pleased with the way that the calves were doing that they stay with it,” remarked Balbian.

Calves must be kept clean, warm and dry for the first few hours after birth. When moved to a calf hutch, a calf jacket is advised and Hicks reminded attendees to be sure the calf is dry before putting her into a jacket.

“Be sure to remove the jacket when the temperatures warm up,” added Balbian, “or it will cause her to sweat.”

Regular laundering for the jackets is required, especially between calves.

A clean, dry place for the calf to live is essential and deep bedding will allow the calf to nestle down, while being protected and maintaining body heat. Balbian stressed that most farms use too little bedding.

Adequate air exchange is required in calf barns. Respiratory problems are likely to increase in calves and heifers in the winter due to inadequate or excessive air exchange.

Calf managers are encouraged to continuously monitor breathing and coughing of calves.

For more information on winter calf care contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension.