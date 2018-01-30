Western New York Farm Show To Be Held February 1-3, 2018

Bringing together the region’s farming community and the services necessary for daily operations is the goal of the 8th Annual Western New York Farm Show, February 1-3, 2018 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg, New York. The exposition is sponsored by the Erie County Agricultural Society.

The Western New York Farm Show strives to educate farmers from around the region about the latest cutting-edge agricultural products and technology. Vendors include feed, seed, and equipment dealers, farm service providers, and non-for-profits that specialize in agriculture education, promotion, and advancement. Industry professionals will lead seminars daily covering a variety of topics.

Highlights of the 2018 show, provided at no cost to show goers, include an opportunity to earn spray credits during pesticide recertification classes and grain bin safety & rescue simulator demonstrations. High School students will be able to show off their skills during the NAPA Auto Parts Mechanics Competition Friday, February 2nd. Added for 2018 is the “Real World” Mechanics Competition where participants need only be 18-21 years of age to participate on Saturday, February 3rd. The 3rd Annual Farmer Elite Toss Hay Bale Throwing Competition will take place each day of the show at 2pm inside the Agriculture Discovery Center. A “pee wee” toss featuring competitors 12 & under will take place daily before the adult competition. New this year is a kid’s 12 & under pedal tractor race on Saturday, February 3rd at 11am. A complete listing of events, demonstrations and seminars can be found at WNYFarmShow.com.

The WNY Farm Show will be held inside two heated buildings on the Fairgrounds. Show times are: Thursday, February 1st, 10:00am-4:00pm; Friday, February 2nd, 10:00am-4:00pm; Saturday, February 3rd, 9:00am-3:00pm. For more information, visit WNYFarmShow.com , email wnyfarmshow@ecfair.org or call 716-649-3900 ext. 6488.

About the Erie County Agricultural Society

The Erie County Agricultural Society is a private not-for-profit membership organization. Established in 1819, the Society is the oldest civic organization in Western New York. The mission of the Erie County Agricultural Society (ECAS), sponsors of the WNY Farm Show and Erie County Fair, is to preserve and enhance, by educational endeavors, the agricultural and historical legacy of New York State. (www.ECFair.org)